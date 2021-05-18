TULSA, Okla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W Energy Software, the new leader in upstream and midstream oil & gas SaaS ERP solutions, announces that Piñon Midstream has selected its Financial Accounting and Plant Processing software modules. The announcement follows the construction of Piñon Midstream's first Permian asset as the startup quickly reached for best-in-class oil & gas SaaS ERP to meet its initial accounting needs and match growing operational complexity. Top reasons for selecting W Energy Software include its reputation for category-leading midstream financial and plant accounting solutions, scalability, intuitive user interfaces, and a modern technology stack that positions the service provider for growth.
Piñon Midstream is a recently formed midstream service provider focused on gathering and treating sour gas. Its first asset, the Dark Horse Treating Facility, recently commenced operation in the northern Delaware Basin. With a clear growth plan, Piñon Midstream set out to find the right digital solutions that would enhance the service provider's initial midstream accounting processes as well as a comprehensive and modern technology stack capable of supporting its expanding operations and future plant accounting needs. Following a head-to-head evaluation with a legacy energy software provider, Piñon Midstream selected W Energy Software's Financial Accounting solution to manage core workflows, including financial statements, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. Piñon Midstream plans to implement the W Energy Software Plant Processing solution to track natural gas through the asset, manage meters, and rapidly perform complex allocations.
Reasons for selecting W Energy Software over the competition include:
- W Energy Software's category-leading midstream solutions, superior service, and reputation for partnering with clients to ensure success made it the clear choice over legacy software providers.
- Comprehensive and unified cloud-based ERP platform that shares a common and consistent user experience spanning accounting and plant processing workflows.
- Scalability of the W Energy Software platform to meet Piñon Midstream's current business needs and manage increasingly complex accounting and gas processing workflows at scale, setting the service provider up to achieve its future growth objectives.
- Modern applications fully optimized for the cloud reduce total cost of ownership while enabling energy companies to scale with a lean team.
"Thank you to the Piñon Midstream team for entrusting your growing operations with W Energy Software's best-in-class midstream ERP, which will deliver tangible business value on day one and meet your evolving operational needs head on," said Pete Waldroop, W Energy Software's CEO. "Piñon Midstream is a great example of a new generation of energy companies who look to power up business performance while containing costs through digital innovation, and our competition will continue to crumble under the scrutiny of forward-looking companies who see the benefits of continuous innovation and cost-efficiency in W Energy Software's modern SaaS ERP," Waldroop stated.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, W Energy Software offers the oil & gas industry's only unified ERP solution built for the cloud that is relied on by more than 100 upstream and midstream companies to accelerate business performance, improve operational efficiency, and drive costs down. W Energy Software combines precision-built software in one extendable cloud-based workspace with an intimate understanding of the oil & gas business to deliver solutions that offer flexibility, affordability, and continuous upgrades. Unlike other ERP software that loosely ties together a mix of legacy solutions and fragmented technologies, W Energy Software designed a unified upstream and midstream ERP platform to seamlessly track oil, gas, and NGL from the wellhead through transportation and marketing, eliminating data silos as well as the burden and costs of maintaining multiple systems. With W Energy Software, oil & gas companies stay lean and agile with the tools they need to adapt to market changes and meet evolving customer needs head on, all while gaining the confidence that their business is running on the latest technology. For more information, please visit https://WEnergySoftware.com.
Media Contact
Ben Parker, W Energy Software, 281 636-9055, ben@stratosagency.com
SOURCE W Energy Software