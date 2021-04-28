AUBURN, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Precision motion control and nanopositioning systems leader PI (Physik Instrumente) is proud to announce the expansion of its worldwide offices to Changzhou, China with an R&D and manufacturing center, providing faster delivery and support of high-quality solutions to Asian customers. Similar to PI's continued investment in R&D and production sites in the USA and Europe, Changzhou will better support customers and meet the needs of local markets in the APAC region. PI now operates direct offices or production facilities in 12 countries around the world.

Feasibility, Profitability, and Timeline

PI's engineers are laser-focused on providing competent consulting from the start to design a complete solution that is economical, with delivery in the required timeframe, and fulfills PI's premium reputation for nanopositioning excellence. With PI's ambition to support precision production processes worldwide with fast and reliable availability of new solutions, the Changzhou team will work with customers in the APAC region and respond quickly to market specifications and requirements.

In addition to Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen, China, PI APAC offices are in Singapore, South Korea (Seoul), Japan (Toyko and Osaka), and Taiwan (Taipei City).

Application Fields

High accuracy industrial automation processes in fields such as semiconductor test and metrology, genome sequencing, bio-tech, medical engineering, high resolution microscopy, optics and photonics manufacturing.

Working with You

PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of proven motion technologies and methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application from sensors and piezo transducers to microscope nano-focus units, fast photonics alignment systems to multi-axis automation sub-systems.

About PI

PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation systems including air bearings, hexapods and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1300 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.

