HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PICC DESIGN® PICC line arm sleeves are for use by patients undergoing treatment for cancer, infectious disease, and other diagnoses that use a PICC line. PICC DESIGN® sleeve designs are protective garments made with high-quality technical fabrics and come in easy-to-wear designs. The Signature sleeve features a patent-pending design with an opening built into the sleeve to allow easy access to the catheters.
PICC lines are used to give treatments such as chemotherapy, blood transfusions, antibiotics, intravenous (IV) fluids & liquid food. They can also be used to take blood samples. Every PICC DESIGN® sleeve provides attractive, comfortable coverage with unique features for convenient use every day.
Key features and benefits include:
- Anti-bacterial, moisture-wicking, odor resistant & breathable fabrics
- Sleek, modern designs with tapered cut for better fit
- Signature View Design featuring a built-in Velcro® opening to provide flexibility to view & access PICC line without removing the sleeve
- Slip-On Design providing a fast pull-on/pull-off option
PICC DESIGN® is committed to supporting organizations that improve the quality of life for survivors & caregivers. A percentage of PICC DESIGN® annual sales are donated to one or more organizations focused on research & resources to help people live longer, healthier, stronger, and more fearlessly.
To learn more and to order PICC DESIGN® sleeves, please visit: www.piccdesign.com
About PICC DESIGN®
PICC DESIGN® creates attractive & functional specialty products for survivors undergoing treatments that require a PICC line. www.piccdesign.com
PICC DESIGN® is a registered trademark with the US Patent & Trademark office (USPTO).
