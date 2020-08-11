BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- picoNETS – a deep edge content delivery network (CDN) provider that uses edge caching technology to provide the last mile connection between the network and end-user – has partnered with Trilogy Networks to join the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI), a unique coalition of network and edge innovation partners committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. picoNETS joins more than 45 other network and edge innovation partners in the RCI who are working together to deploy edge solutions running on a unified, distributed cloud covering an area of 1.5 million square miles of rural America, providing the essential infrastructure for 5G, agriculture, and energy solutions.
picoNETS edge caching solution brings the content delivery network closer to the edge, allowing the RCI's carrier providers to deliver superior network service by reducing congestion on their networks, increasing network speeds and lowering data transmission latency, and providing an overall superior customer experience. That will enable end-users to enjoy outstanding quality of service for media streaming, rich content delivery, and edge computing applications. With picoNETS' ultra-low latency, it opens up opportunities for many new experiences of 4K/8K videos, Gaming, VR, AR, and more.
"picoNETS will play a vital role in enabling the RCI and our carrier providers to greatly enhance edge content delivery and edge computing capabilities in rural areas," said George Woodward, CEO at Trilogy Networks and board member on the US Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force. "Deploying edge technology in rural areas will be critical to implementing other advanced technology solutions, maximizing the potential of precision agriculture, and helping energy, manufacturing, and other rural industries realize their digital transformations. We're excited to partner with picoNETS on this important initiative."
"The Rural Cloud Initiative is a perfect fit for the picoNETS edge caching solution. With this we can deliver Ultra High Definition (4K) without any buffering, " said Prakash Advani, Co-Founder and CEO picoNETS. "Deploying edge computing technology in rural areas benefits everyone involved, from the network providers delivering local coverage, to the edge innovators developing the solutions, to the end-users who will put those applications to work. We look forward to helping the RCI use our edge caching solution to bring rich media experience to customers in rural America."
The Rural Cloud Initiative recently announced a series of important milestones reached, including the first "Farm of the Future" deployment. The RCI also announced the members of its inaugural Advisory Council for Rural Edge Solutions (ACRES), a group of industry thought leaders who will help guide the RCI's initiatives.
For more information on picoNETS, visit https://www.piconets.com
For more information on Trilogy Networks, visit https://trilogynet.com/
About Trilogy
Trilogy is an established leader in the emerging Edge Compute ecosystem with the deployment of Metro, Regional, and On-Premise Cloud installations across the United States. Trilogy recently founded the Rural Cloud Initiative, a coalition of network operators and technology providers committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. In conjunction with network operators and edge innovation partners, Trilogy is utilizing its LinX™ virtual private network and ConEx infrastructure platform to build a unified, distributed multi-tenant cloud capability on a single network fabric to provide 1.5 million square miles of edge compute capability across rural America, delivering the essential infrastructure for 5G, agriculture, and energy solutions. To learn more, please visit www.ruralcloud.com or www.trilogynet.com
About picoNETS
picoNETS is a Deep Edge CDN (Content Delivery Network) startup. picoNETS works with leading content partners for an unmatched experience, by providing zero buffering and ultra-low latency. picoNETS is able to deliver 4K Ultra HD, 8K, VR, and AR seamlessly. Applications can also run on the picoNETS platform on distributed nodes, thereby improving the QoS (Quality of Service).
picoNETS works with leading carriers across the world to deliver a superior experience for their users and also reduce their backhaul traffic. picoNETS engineers are constantly innovating and coming up with solutions to optimize Internet Experiences.
