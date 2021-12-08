DENVER, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pidj.co, a nationwide provider of business texting services, has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to CRN's 2021 Emerging Vendors List for Networking and Unified Communications startups.
As part of CRN's Emerging Vendors for 2021, the publication identified 13 hot networking and unified communications startups, founded in 2015 or later, that solution providers should be aware of, including Pidj.co.
"We're thrilled to be named an Emerging Vendor for 2021 by CRN," said Erik Drumm, CEO at Pidj.co. "Our Business Text Messaging Solution is agile and can be deployed by partners on its own or in tandem with other products and services. It's easy to sell and effortless to deploy, which means quick MRR for our partners."
Pidj.co makes its text messaging solution available to authorized indirect sales partners through relationships with national master agents. Selling partners can earn monthly recurring revenue as commissions on subscription fees.
Pidj.co also offers a margin-based, white-label program for telecom providers, managed services providers, real estate companies, or other partners that want to offer turnkey, branded solutions to their customers.
Pidj.co's Business Text Messaging Platform enables texting on existing landline, VoIP, or toll-free telephone numbers, allowing organizations of all sizes to engage with customers instantly via automated and two-way text messages on their mobile phones.
The platform automates outbound text messages, including:
- Textcasts – Send a broadcast of text messages to a targeted list of contacts.
- Timetexts – Automate texts to be sent at a specific time for reminders and follow-up.
- Series – Schedule texts at predefined intervals to targeted contacts.
The platform also supports inbound text routing, including:
- Pathways – Handle inbound messages with automated responses or actions.
- Live Agent – Engage in two-way text conversations in real time.
Pidj.co's business text messaging platform is ideal for customer notifications, promotions and live interactions, such as:
- Appointment Reminders
- Delivery Tracking
- Customer Surveys
- Marketing Drip Campaigns
- Sales Inquiries
- Customer Support
For more information on the Pidj.co business text messaging platform, visit http://www.pidj.co. Go on an interactive tour that showcases some of the platform's automated features by texting DEMO to 855-818-7435 on your mobile phone.
For more information on channel and wholesale partnerships, visit http://www.pidj.co/partners/.
About Pidj.co
Pidj.co empowers organizations to connect with customers and other stakeholders with real-time, personalized communications via text messaging. The company's business text messaging platform enables automated outbound text messages to be broadcasted to a targeted list of contacts as a one-off or a scheduled series. Uniquely, the Pidj.co platform also supports inbound text routing, including automated responses or actions or two-way text conversations with live agents. The platform is ideal for customer notifications, promotions and live interactions, such as appointment reminders, delivery tracking, customer surveys, marketing drip campaigns, sales inquiries, customer support and more. The Pidj.co business texting solution is available as a retail subscription service from Pidj.co and its authorized sales partners or as a white-label platform to wholesale partners seeking a branded business texting solution. For more information, visit Pidj.co online at http://www.pidj.co, or text us at 855.818.7435.
