DENVER, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance, one of the nation's leading insurtechs providing workers' compensation insurance to small businesses, is a Colorado Top Workplace 2020 according to The Denver Post.
Inclusion on the Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, the employee engagement technology partner of The Denver Post. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.
"We are honored to be included on the list of Colorado's Top Workplaces, especially after only three years in business," said John Swigart, CEO of Pie Insurance. "It's one thing for the careers page on our website to state that we are a great place to work, but it means more for the talented people who work at Pie to collectively agree."
Pie Insurance has 133 employees based in the Denver metro area, in addition to 34 based in Washington, D.C and elsewhere.
About Pie Insurance
Pie Insurance provides workers' compensation insurance directly to small businesses and also partners with local, regional, and national insurance agencies to provide coverage to their clients. The company began offering policies in 2018 with a goal of helping small businesses experience true savings and an unmatched level of service. Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best "A-" (Excellent) rated workers' compensation insurance. Pie's investors include SVB Capital, Greycroft, Aspect Ventures, Sirius Group, Moxley Holdings, and Elefund.
About Energage
Energage, a certified B-corporation, offers web-based solutions and advisory services that help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. Home of Top Workplaces research, Energage offers solutions that collect, understand and amplify the voice of the employee, enabling organizations to reduce unwanted turnover, lower recruiting costs and increase retention. Based on more than 13 years of culture research, advanced comparative analytics, and patented algorithms trained on more than 20 million employees at 58,000 companies, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization. For more information, please visit energage.com.