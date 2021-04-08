SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Piepacker, the new free social gaming platform that allows users to play officially licensed retro games with friends online, is pleased to announce its initial publishers that will bring popular titles to the gaming service.
Team17, Piko Interactive, Codemasters, Morphcat Games, Bitmap Bureau, Megacat Studios, Dullahan Software and Interplay will all bring classic and modern titles to Piepacker.
Piepacker is a free and legal platform which provides instant access to officially licensed retro video games from a web browser, without any download. Piepacker's video chat features video game themed 3D masks and filters as a fun way for players to (re)discover the greatest titles of retro gaming as well as new indie and exclusive games.
More than 60 games are currently integrated into Piepacker, including popular titles such as Worms: World Party (PlayStation), Earthworm Jim 1 & 2 (SEGA Genesis), Rage of the Dragons (Neo Geo), Glover (PlayStation) and Sensible Soccer (SEGA Genesis).
"Our users will have many great, easily accessible games available at launch, thanks to partner publishers," said Benjamin Devienne, co-founder of Piepacker. "We'd like to thank all of them for sharing our vision for the future of gaming - with enhanced social interactions, fun and very accessible games, together, in multiplayer.
Piepacker aims to be the platform to welcome indie creations along with the nostalgia of retro games.
"Piepacker has all the potential to become the Spotify of video games: there is finally a free and accessible platform, designed for online multiplayer," said Lakhvir Takhar, Business Development Manager for Team17: "Our 30th anniversary of Worms and partnership with Piepacker is a great way to see old and new players have fun together."
For Hervé Caen, CEO of Interplay, "Piepacker offers a new way to play legendary classics online, together, thanks to the video chat features. We see their platform as pure innovation and a new gaming experience fueled by a genuine passion for gaming. Teaming up for their launch was a no brainer."
It was also announced that Xeno Crisis, developed by Bitmap Bureau and Micro Mages by Morphcat Games will be cloud gaming exclusive titles to Piepacker.
Piepacker's publishers are excited to be a part of the new social gaming platform:
Eli Galindo, Piko Interactive: "Piepacker is the future of retrogaming, best way as a publisher to have your back catalog available to fans and gamers."
Frank Sagnier, Codemasters Group's CEO: "With Piepacker, Sensible Soccer can be easily rediscovered with friends, even remotely, online. A real gift for our passionate community."
Nicolas Bétoux, Morphcat Games: "Piepacker offers the easiest way to enjoy multiplayer games with your friends online. Piepacker's platform offers many features that makes it the perfect place to meet up and enjoy many of our titles."
Matthew Cope, Founder and CTO Bitmap Bureau: "We are very impressed with the range of features that Piepacker offers, including the ability to play Xeno Crisis with another player remotely. We're convinced retro gamers around the world will be particularly interested in this new technology, and the many classic games will find their place on the platform."
James Deighan, Megacat Studios' founder: "This new form of online co-op play is something that fascinates us. Allowing the community to connect through a shared love of retro gaming culture through new experiences is at the heart of our mission."
Chris Cacciatore, Dullahan Software: "Piepacker is a simple idea, based on robust and resolutely innovative technology. An idea that allows everyone to (re) discover the pleasure of retro gaming through new experiences, via an instantly accessible platform. We are delighted to be able to make our games available to all players on this new platform. This is the start of a very exciting adventure."
The full list of games currently in the Piepacker game library includes: Worms: World Party, Earthworm Jim 2, Sensible Soccer: European Champions - 92/93 Edition, Micro Mages, Xeno Crisis, Rage of the Dragons, Star Versus, Twin Dragons, Böbl, Super Bat Puncher, Haunted Halloween 86, X2: No Relief, Addiction Pinball, Worms Blast, The Gadget Twins, Brutal Sports Football (Beastball), Dragon View, Motor Mash, Evolution Soccer, Street Racer, Ultimate Tennis , Glover, Alligator Hunt, Radical Rex, Soccer Kid, Invasion from Beyond, Winter Challenge, Summer Challenge, Barkley Shut up and Jam 2, Iron Commando, Zero Tolerance, 40 Winks, Blender Bros, Football Madness, The Humans, Earthworm Jim, Loaded, Descent Maximum, Nebs n Debs, Alter Ego, Gluf, Old Tower, Yazzie, Misplaced, Super Paw-N, FoxKids.com Micro Maniacs Racing, Sensible Soccer '98: European Club Edition, Psycho Pinball with more to be announced soon.
Piepacker's Kickstarter campaign will run from April 20th and will close May 21st, 2021, while the platform itself will be accessible to the public later this year. For more information visit https://piepacker.com
About Piepacker
Piepacker was created by two friends, Benjamin Devienne and Jules Testard, two Frenchmen who expatriated long ago and share a decade long friendship. Benjamin, the face of Piepacker, has an outstanding track record. Before graduating, he was at the head of an academic research project that led him to participate in a major TEDx in Canada, along with many celebrities. Benjamin was also a distinguished guest lecturer in several universities, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technologies (MIT). He founded the data science department of Gameloft, a French mobile game giant, and became a leader in that field. Facebook convinced him to step outside the video game industry to manage key teams of their data science department as Head of Analytics. The giant of video game streaming, Twitch, a company belonging to Amazon, was next in recruiting him as Head of Research Strategy on machine learning oriented projects. Benjamin was not yet 30 years old.
When starting Piepacker, the pair recruited some of the world's most talented experts in the field. They assembled a team of former employees of Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, EA, Blizzard-Activision and Twitter.
After just a few weeks of development, Piepacker got noticed and backed by Y Combinator, the startup accelerator that has engineered the birth of Airbnb, Twitch, Dropbox and even Reddit. Thanks to their key support, Piepacker's development has been accelerated and also helped the two founders gather an elite group of advisors from the industry.
On the list of video game veterans advising them, one finds Kenji Matsubara, former president of SEGA, Justin Waldron and Tom Bollich, co-founders of mobile gaming gem Zynga, Kun Gao, co-founder of Crunchyroll, the platform dedicated to Japanese anime and Jeffrey Rosen, co-founder of video game distributor Humble Bundle.
