NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Piermont Bank, a tech-enabled digital commercial bank headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce that Marianne McGoldrick has joined the bank as Chief Credit Officer.
Ms. McGoldrick will oversee Piermont Bank's credit administration, including credit approval process, loan policies, and procedures, while ensuring its lending portfolio's overall quality. She and her team will be safeguarding Piermont's culture of prudent risk management.
Ms. McGoldrick is an accomplished commercial banking executive with more than 30 years of industry experience. Her previous experiences include seven years with Sterling National Bank, where she served as a Team Leader, Market Credit Director, and lastly, Deputy Chief Credit Officer during her tenure. She also previously worked at HSBC Bank USA and The Bank of New York as a Team Leader in Middle Market Banking.
"It's an exciting opportunity to join Piermont, where innovation and speed underpin how it serves its clients, drives product development and technology advancements. It is also motivating to work with a group of talented professionals," said Marianne McGoldrick. "I look forward to working closely with the team in developing creative credit products for small and medium-sized companies and innovating our commercial credit and risk management platform."
Established in 2019, Piermont Bank is women-founded, entrepreneur-led, and technology-fortified. Since its launch, the bank has enjoyed high growth and the benefits of an experienced team diverse in experiences, backgrounds, and cultures. Some recent promotions and additions to the company's leadership team include Felix Leno, promoted as its Chief Risk Officer, Rodrigo Suarez appointed as Head of Innovation, and Felicia Meaney, who joined to oversee Human Resources.
"We are thrilled to have another highly accomplished executive like Marianne joining the Piermont Bank family," said Wendy Cai-Lee, founder and CEO of Piermont Bank. "At Piermont, we believe in the power of diversity and recognize how it adds great value to our strategic thinking. It also helps us to come up with creative solutions to better serve our small-and medium-sized businesses, which are full of diversity and innovative business models."
