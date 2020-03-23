FAIRFAX, Va., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced the launch of a new retail practice, which will be led by Senior Vice President of Retail, Casey Craig.
"We're thrilled to welcome Casey to the 3Pillar team," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "As we work to deepen client service capacity, particularly in the retail space, his years of experience helping retail industry clients leverage technology solutions adds incredible value."
"The retail industry is ripe for digital transformation as consumers demand more personal, more convenient shopping experiences," Craig said. "I'm excited to get to work with 3Pillar to help clients navigate the evolving retail market and build the digital products that will set them up for long-term success."
Craig joins 3Pillar's growing team from Gartner, where he was Senior Managing Partner and delivered technology strategy for retail, consumer product goods and hospitality clients. He'll draw upon more than twenty years of experience in developing retail strategies and delivering solutions to lead 3Pillar's growing retail industry client portfolio.
Earlier this month, 3Pillar announced a new investment partnership with New York-based private equity investor CIP Capital to fuel the company's promising growth. With this new financial support, 3Pillar Global is evolving its client engagement and industry alignment strategies by establishing four industry-focused client portfolios: Media and Information Services, Technology, Retail, and Market Development, the last of which includes clients in emerging industries. Underlying the creation of industry-specific portfolios is a dedication to holistic and personalized client service as well as a commitment to deepening expertise and focusing energy on 3Pillar's most promising client segments.
