PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pillar Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Pillar Real Estate, a company that emphasizes client-based service, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Pillar Real Estate was founded by seasoned real estate professional and Central Coast native Amber Johnson. Since 2013, Johnson has helped clients achieve homeownership with her deep insight into the region's distinct neighborhoods, stellar school districts, and unbeatable lifestyle. Pillar Real Estate serves buyers and sellers throughout San Luis Obispo County and is affiliated with the Homes for Heroes® program, which provides savings for heroes, including teachers, firefighters, military, law enforcement, and healthcare workers.
Partnering with Side will ensure Pillar Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Pillar Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Pillar Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Real estate is constantly changing, particularly where technology is concerned, and I'm excited to be partnering with Side," said Johnson. "Side helps us harness best-in-class tools and tech so that we compete with the biggest brands while we do what we do best — deliver compassionate care and knowledgeable service."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Pillar Real Estate is a company focused on building lifelong relationships with Central Coast buyers and sellers. The agents approach their clients' needs with deep compassion and extensive knowledge while handling even the most tenuous facets of the process with ease. Pillar Real Estate also provides savings for everyday heroes, including military, law enforcement, firefighters, teachers, and healthcare workers, through its Homes For Heroes® program. The company is headquartered in Paso Robles, California. To learn more, visit http://www.pillarrealestate.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
