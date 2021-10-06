LAFAYETTE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine announced the annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring Pilot Growth Equity and other leading private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of successfully partnering with technology entrepreneurs.
Inc. Magazine concluded that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with Pilot Growth while receiving the capital they need to help accelerate their growth. Inc. Magazine recognized Pilot Growth's successful track record of remaining actively involved in the businesses after their investment.
"Supporting the entrepreneur's vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It's about building a relationship and supporting the founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.
"Being revenue-funded for our first many years, we were never looking to raise financing, but Pilot recognized the unique market and potential of CB Insights and ultimately invested in us," remarked Anand Sanwal, Co-founder and CEO of CB Insights. "Since then, they've added value in the places where it makes sense, and they give the team and I the autonomy to operate and lead without distraction. They've been a very founder-friendly partner."
"We created Pilot Growth over a decade ago as a platform for entrepreneurs to accelerate the growth of disruptive technology companies," declared by Neil Callahan, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Pilot. "We have great respect and admiration for our founders and by working together we realize remarkable results of business growth and long term value creation. It's a real honor to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for the creation of Pilot Growth." Yuri Frayman, a 5-time serial entrepreneur with successful exits including being the Co-founder and Past CEO of Zenedge, a Pilot Growth portfolio company that sold to Oracle, stated "Pilot Growth is the kind of investor where the most experienced entrepreneurs would want to partner again and again because of their vast technology experience and network of relationships".
Pilot Growth adds value with their team of Operating Advisors composed of experienced and diverse industry experts. Founders benefit from the "up and out" and "down and in" approach to drive growth initiatives at each portfolio company. "I am very proud of the work I do with Pilot. I believe our portfolio companies create amazing innovative technology, and I help match them with those who we feel most need it; sometimes a company or a place or just everyday people" added Julianna Smoot, an Operating Advisor at Pilot Growth Equity.
"We are focusing on finding the best growth stage companies to partner with", says Will Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "We use NavPod to source our deals, an artificial intelligence platform that we developed to identify the best bootstrapped technology companies. I can't wait to partner with our next class of founders and live up to this prestigious recognition by Inc. Magazine" concluded Lee.
About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Pilot Growth Equity
Pilot Growth created a platform to partner with bootstrapped b2b technology entrepreneurs to accelerate their growth. We provide first institutional capital to software and data companies that have found product market fit. We source deals through NavPod, our proprietary artificial intelligence-based deal sourcing engine. And we deploy an Operating Advisor team comprising business executives and diverse industry professionals who advise and help grow our portfolio companies. To learn more about Pilot Growth Equity, please visit us at http://www.pilotgrowth.com.
