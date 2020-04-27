UNION CITY, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PINC, the leader in digital yard solutions, has been recognized by Inbound Logistics magazine as Top Logistics IT Provider in 2020. PINC has been able to address critical logistics and transportation needs and help organizations to truly become demand-driven enterprises.
Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2020. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.
Since 2004 and with hundreds of locations deployed around the globe, PINC Yard Management System helps the largest global companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively.
"Recent events remind businesses to focus like a laser beam on improving enterprise operations through technology investments. The challenges are many and are now top of mind. Improving end-to-end visibility, achieving closer integration with value chain partners, finding efficient sources of transport lift, nailing down chain of custody and sustainability concerns to limit liability, and inventory scalability have clearly become survival issues for many," said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. "Inbound Logistics is proud to honor PINC because its solutions address these critical needs and help companies move along the continuum to truly become demand-driven enterprises."
"The largest brands in the world understand the importance that distribution centers and manufacturing plants' yards have in their supply chain. Since their inventory stops at multiple facilities until it gets to its final destination, any delays or mistakes can cause a ripple effect," said Rafael Granato, Vice President of Marketing at PINC. "PINC is the only digital yard platform that can truly automate yard operations and provide real-time visibility to trailers, inventory, and shipments not just to the local facility, but also across the entire enterprise, carriers, and trading partners. To be recognized for that is very reassuring and flattering."
About PINC
PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution. Visit PINC at www.pinc.com.
About Inbound Logistics
Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.
