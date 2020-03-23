UNION CITY, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PINC, the number-one provider of digital yard and digital inventory solutions to the world's leading brands, announces today that the company's CEO, Matt Yearling, has been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, as 2020 Pro to Know in the supply chain industry.
The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate. This year's list includes more than 200 individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges—and more than 40 Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies. Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 500 entries for the 2020 Pros to Know Awards.
"The supply chain profession is ever-changing, with transformative technologies and evolutionary best practices driving greater efficiencies and innovations for companies. At the heart of it, all are supply chain professionals. Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2020 Pros to Know recipients who are setting the bar for supply chain excellence," says John R. Yuva, editor-in-chief for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Whether you're a practitioner or provider, the leaders in the profession are growing each year, with rising standards and thought leadership. Reach out to our 2020 recipients and engage with them, ask questions and seek feedback. The supply chain profession is a community with a commitment to excellence that should not be overlooked."
"I'm very honored by this recognition. We are living in unprecedented times. Now, more than ever, digital technologies for identifying, locating, and moving inventory are top of mind for supply chain executives as global supply chain disruptions happen faster and more often," said Matt Yearling, CEO of PINC. "The need for automated operations and increased inventory accuracy across the enterprise and distribution networks are imperative to minimize risk as those unforeseen challenges emerge."
Check out Supply & Demand Chain Executive's website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of all of the 2020 Pros to Know and Practitioner Pros winners.
About PINC
PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by aerial inventory robots™ (drones) and an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution. Visit PINC at www.pinc.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12815155
Press release distributed by PRLog