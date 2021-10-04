NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The "MVP of the Year," a fundraising program led by PinkTie Charities in partnership with Keller Williams Core to raise a total of $250,000 to help construct two STEM classrooms at the Mariano Rivera Learning Center in New Rochelle, New York, announces the winning team of their year-long initiative; Allan Zapadinsky of Keller Williams NYC and Team Ground Breaking Ballers.
"At a time when it feels like 'what's in it for me?' is a first instinct, I found myself in so many moments throughout this fundraising effort thinking 'what else can I do for others?'" says Zapadinsky.
"Mariano, as the natural leader he is, inspired us to achieve at the highest limits, as a team, so the local kids can be their best too."
The STEM classrooms will create an environment that expands students' knowledge in technology, engineering, mathematics, coding and product developments. All learning center students will have the opportunity to participate in activities related to coding, UX/UI design, engineering and robotics on site or virtually. Unanimous Baseball Hall-of-Famer and five-time World Series champion, Mariano Rivera, is the ambassador of MVP of the year and leads the Mariano Rivera Foundation.
"Together, as we launch the MVP Program, we will raise much needed funds to help build our Learning Center in New York to support and stabilize the future of our students living in low income communities," explains Mariano Rivera.
"We are grateful for organizations like Keller Williams and PinkTie and appreciate all of the MVP of the Year fundraisers and teams who have committed their time and energy to this program for the sake of the underserved minority youth. The MVP of the Year program will help Learning Center students receive access to two STEM learning initiatives which will prepare them for a successful and advantageous future," says Rivera.
The "MVP of the Year" program consists of 10 teams all competing to see who raises the most money to help construct the two STEM Learning classrooms.
Each team ran their own fundraising events, virtual giveaways and auctions to raise a guaranteed minimum of $25,000 each. Due to last year's COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 winning team, "Ground Breaking Ballers," was announced on September 23, 2021 at the Keller Williams NYC office at 99 Park Ave, New York, NY and awarded the title of "MVP of the Year," raising nearly $40,000. All proceeds raised from the MVP of the Year fundraising program will benefit and help construct two STEM classrooms at the Mariano Rivera Learning Center by 2022.
"Throughout the duration of this program, we can connect with one another again (from a distance) and continue to cultivate a company culture that focuses on giving back. Now more than ever, corporations and philanthropies need to engage and uplift one another to support communities in need," says Mike Cave, CEO of 1st Equity Title Insurance and Co-Founder of PinkTie Charities.
To support the various fundraisers to create two STEM Learning Classrooms at the Mariano Rivera Learning Center, view this year's event highlights, and learn more about the MVP of the Year fundraising competition, please visit: mvpoftheyear.org
About PinkTie:
PinkTie is a community-led charity that tackles tough social and economic problems with urgency and a long-term approach to create access to opportunity for people in underserved communities in New York State. In 2020, PinkTie founded MVP of the Year and partnered with Keller Williams-New York and the Mariano Rivera Foundation to build two STEM Learning Classrooms at the Mariano Rivera Learning Center in New Rochelle, New York. The curriculum will teach science, technology, engineering and mathematics and provide equitable learning environments for students at risk and from low-income communities.
About Keller Williams Core:
Keller Williams Core builds careers worth having, businesses worth owning, lives worth living, experiences worth giving, and legacies worth leaving. Keller Williams Core is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential sales and leasing, new development, commercial, and retail.
