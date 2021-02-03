TULSA, Okla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W Energy Software, the new leader in upstream and midstream oil & gas SaaS ERP solutions, announces that Pinnacle Midstream II (Pinnacle) has signed software licenses for its Gas Gathering software module. The announcement closely follows the commencement of Pinnacle's Permian greenfield build as the startup service provider quickly reached for best-in-class SaaS ERP to manage its first midstream assets in the Midland Basin. Top reasons for selecting W Energy Software include W Energy Software's reputation for purpose-built oilfield gathering solutions, flexibility to manage either new or existing gathering systems, and scalability to match Pinnacle's growth trajectory.
Headquartered in Houston, Pinnacle is a midstream service provider with an initial focus in the prolific Midland Basin. With a clear growth plan, Pinnacle set out to find the right digital solutions that enhance its initial midstream workflows and scale to match business needs. Rather than relying on spreadsheets or legacy software solutions, Pinnacle's team wanted an ERP solution that combines purpose-built gathering capabilities with the benefits of modern software-as-a-service, including lower software licensing fees, seamless upgrades, and superior user experience. The service provider selected W Energy Software's Gas Gathering solution, which provides essential capabilities to manage the build-out of gathering systems and ultimately allows the service provider to efficiently track transitions from wellhead confirmations through nomination cycles.
Reasons for selecting W Energy Software include:
- The prior experience of Pinnacle's staff with W Energy Software's crude and gas gathering capabilities made it the clear choice over legacy software providers.
- The ability to support greenfield or brownfield operations with essential tools to manage new gathering development and capabilities for mature systems, including fast and reliable allocations, reporting gross margin by meter, and other out-of-the-box features.
- Scalability of the W Energy Software platform to meet Pinnacle's current business needs and manage increasingly complex gathering and future gas processing workflows at scale.
- The industry's most comprehensive single platform, modern technology deployed in the cloud enables teams to reduce IT costs.
"Thank you to the Pinnacle team for entrusting your growing operations with W Energy Software's best-in-class gathering solution, which will deliver tangible business value on day one and meet your evolving operational needs head on," said Pete Waldroop, W Energy Software's CEO. "W Energy Software has become the top choice for energy companies across the board as established firms replace their legacy oil & gas software and Pinnacle's strategic decision to go with W Energy Software right out of the gate demonstrates that we are now the go-to solution for an increasing number of midstream and upstream startups," Waldroop stated.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, W Energy Software offers the oil & gas industry's only unified ERP solution built for the cloud that is relied on by more than 100 upstream and midstream companies to accelerate business performance, improve operational efficiency, and drive costs down. W Energy Software combines precision-built software in one extendable cloud-based workspace with an intimate understanding of the oil & gas business to deliver solutions that offer flexibility, affordability, and continuous upgrades. Unlike other ERP software that loosely ties together a mix of legacy solutions and fragmented technologies, W Energy Software designed a unified upstream and midstream ERP platform to seamlessly track oil, gas, and NGL from the wellhead through transportation and marketing, eliminating data silos as well as the burden and costs of maintaining multiple systems. With W Energy Software, oil & gas companies stay lean and agile with the tools they need to adapt to market changes and meet evolving customer needs head on, all while gaining the confidence that their business is running on the latest technology. For more information, please visit https://WEnergySoftware.com.
