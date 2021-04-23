LOMBARD, Ill., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pinnacle Packaging, a Chicago-based distributor providing packaging, shipping, and industrial supplies, is proud to announce its certification as a Women's Business Enterprise with the Veterans Business Program in the state of Illinois.
The Women's Business Enterprise certification provides businesses, like Pinnacle Packaging, with increased opportunities and exposure to other public and private entities looking for diverse suppliers.
Pinnacle Packaging's President Nicole DeJoris was excited to receive the certification stating, "I'm thrilled to be granted the WBE through the State of Illinois! I feel that companies working with certified women-owned businesses show their interest in working with diverse companies as well as show their support for locally owned businesses."
For DeJoris, the Women's Business Enterprise certification reflects her company's commitment to diversity. "Including women-owned businesses in your team of suppliers demonstrates that a company is committed to producing greater results as research shows having a diverse team adds insight and creativity to problem-solving and new idea generation," she remarked.
Receiving the Women's Business Enterprise certification is a goal DeJoris is proud to have accomplished. While speaking on how this certification will affect Pinnacle Packaging, she stated, "It is important for me to have the WBE because it helps increase opportunities and visibility for women to hopefully network, partner, and support each other in business!"
For more information on Pinnacle Packaging visit, pinnaclepackaging.net.
About Pinnacle Packaging
Pinnacle Packaging is a Chicago-based distributor providing packaging, shipping, and industrial supplies to companies throughout North America. With over 20 years of experience in the packaging business, Pinnacle Packaging is committed to providing customers with the most accurate information and a wide variety of customization options so they can always find the right packaging solution for their company's needs. For more information, visit Pinnacle Packaging at pinnaclepackaging.net or call 773-235-6060. ###
Media Contact
Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, marie@jjrmarketing.com
SOURCE Pinnacle Packaging