LOMBARD, Ill., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pinnacle Packaging has taken the stress and uncertainty out of shipping those large, heavy, awkward, fragile, or high-value items by adding a new and secure custom packing, crating, and shipping option to its catalog of goods and services.
Pinnacle Packaging's President Nicole DeJoris explained that her customers have requested such an option over the years.
"The inspiration to offer packing, crating, and shipping as a service go hand in hand with the packaging business—they are symbiotic," she said. "Our current environment calls for a more holistic offering considering the demand for packaging and shipping is at an all-time high and is projected to remain so for the immediate future."
According to The Miami Herald, there are peak holiday season surcharges for the U.S. Postal Service which are temporary. A recent article pointed out that "packages sent by Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select, USPS Retail Ground and Parcel Return Service are included in the holiday surcharge. International packages are excluded. Increases start at 25 cents per package and go up to $5."
With her company's new option, DeJoris made the shipping process to be simple and easy. Customers call and arrangements will be made to pick up the item and deliver it to Pinnacle Packaging. It uses its fleet of trucks if the item is in the upper Midwest region or arranges for a trusted partner to pick it up if outside the area.
Once the item arrives safely, the team gets to work using only the highest quality materials, including crates, corrugated containers and boxes, custom-engineered crates, skids and pallets, mil-spec crates, museum and trade show crates, and knock-down and reusable crates.
They also use custom on-site packaging and packing to ensure there is plenty of protection so that nothing is damaged when the item arrives at its destination. This could include vacuum sealing, custom corrugated packaging, interior packing and padding, specialized custom cushioning, and engineered product-specific packaging.
When shipping large equipment or machines, the company's industrial packing product consists of a forklift-able platform with weight equal to the equipment or machine being crated, plywood or OSB panels with external frames measuring 1×4 or 2×4, and fasteners, internal blocking, packaging, padding, anti-humidity barriers, and drying agents as appropriate for the size, weight, and fragility of the item.
"Half of my customers use a third-party service for their crating needs so they can focus on their core business," said DeJoris. "Offering a service that handles packing, crating and shipping under one roof was a natural choice for my company."
About Pinnacle Packaging
At Pinnacle Packaging, we stand behind our products so we can go above and beyond your expectations. With over 20 years in the packaging industry, we are committed to using our expansive knowledge of the packaging industry to provide our customers with the latest supply and packaging design information. When standard packaging supplies alone are not enough, we also work with our customers to provide custom packaging solutions. We ultimately work to make sure our customers are prepared and informed about the offerings available to their business so they can create a lasting impression through packaging. For more information, visit Pinnacle Packaging.
