LOMBARD, Ill., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QR codes may have failed on their first try 10 years ago, but this time they are a marketing team's hottest asset. Pinnacle Packaging President Nicole DeJoris says you can expect to see them everywhere, including on packaging supplies from shipping boxes to tape and inserts.
"Packaging is jumping on the QR code bandwagon, especially because of COVID," DeJoris said. "It's a simple way for consumers or anyone receiving a package to scan the QR code and get more information on the product or the company itself. It started to gain more popularity over the past two years."
Not only are these quirky pixelated squares making marketers' dreams come true, but more importantly, they are giving buyers a "10 times" experience thanks to how easy and fast they are to use. All it takes is a quick scan with a phone's camera, touching the link that pops up, and a buyer or prospect is immediately taken to a URL that is directly related to something they have purchased or are interested in.
QR codes come in two different types, static and dynamic. Static codes take a user to a location that provides information that will not change, while the dynamic version is editable, making it much more versatile since the information that is pulled up when scanned can be changed.
The dynamic QR code is especially useful for placement on shipping boxes and water-activated tape because they are purchased in large quantities, and the information that was important when the boxes were first printed with the code could change over time.
DeJoris pointed out that changing printing plates for shipping boxes can be costly, adding, "if you don't want to incur those extra expenses, putting a QR code on the water-activated tape is a great alternative."
Marketers are excited about the increased popularity of QR codes because, in an instant, they can take a buyer or prospect to everything from a company's social media to their website, product descriptions, upcoming events, feedback forms, or warranty registration.
Scanova.io shared some information about this trend in its QR Code Statistics 2022: Up-To-Date Numbers on Global QR Code Usage. The article stated that "according to a recent survey by Statista, in the US alone, an estimated 11 million households were forecast to have scanned a QR Code in 2020. This would have meant an increase from an estimated 9.76 million scans in 2018."
A code can also encourage repeat business in one click by telling buyers, "Thank you for your purchase. Click here to answer a quick question and get a coupon for your next visit." The possibilities are virtually endless and are an exciting way to bring your packaging supply provider together with your marketing team.
DeJoris is excited to see what the future holds.
"Many companies have been scrambling to get their information out to the end-user because they were no longer going into their stores. QR codes are helping everyone to bridge the gap," she said.
