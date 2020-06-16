SAN MATEO, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Predictive, developer of personality-driven data science applications in the fields of performance marketing and risk management, today announced the launch of its new Onpoint Targeting Platform and the public availability of its Personality Explorer industry benchmarking insights. Both services have been in private beta with customers of Pinpoint's Thinkalike® Targeting program for the last several months, and are now available via www.pinpoint.ai.
Pinpoint's Onpoint Targeting Platform builds upon Shopper Personality, the company's initial Shopify app that has been installed by over 600 clients since launch in Q4 2019. Onpoint provides detailed psychometric analysis of any and all segments of a given client's customer base, highlighting the personality traits that set each group apart from average U.S. adults. Onpoint then uniquely powers personality-defined targeting for performance marketing campaigns on Facebook and other customer acquisition channels. Details can be found here: https://www.pinpoint.ai/onpoint.
Pinpoint's Personality Explorer industry benchmarks provide a summary view of the personality traits of frequent shoppers across 8 eCommerce verticals (with additional segments to be released in the coming months). This interactive tool allows visitors to toggle between verticals and discover the in-depth psychological composition of industry segments ranging from Film Buffs to Home Redecorators. Also included are Marketing Takeaways, a summary of creative recommendations (word and color suggestions) for ad copy targeting audiences with these characteristics. Visit Personality Explorer here: https://www.pinpoint.ai/personality-explorer.
Both Onpoint and Personality Explorer are components of Thinkalike® Targeting, the beta program launched by Pinpoint in Q1 2020. Thinkalike® Targeting is now generally available following a string of successful trials with direct clients and agency partners alike.
"Pinpoint's personality-driven segmentation powered an impressive reduction in customer acquisition costs associated with our ongoing investments in Facebook marketing" said Jeremy Ullrich, Director of Luxe Fitness. "The Pinpoint team has been fantastic to work with, and we're beginning to leverage their insights across all of our marketing channels, including email nurturing campaigns". The full case study with Luxe is available here: https://www.pinpoint.ai/post/pinpoint-predictive-and-luxe-fitness-detail-thinkalike-targeting-for-facebook-results.
Please visit www.pinpoint.ai for more information, or reach-out to info@pinpoint.ai to request information from the Pinpoint team.
About Pinpoint Predictive
Pinpoint Predictive provides data science services that focus on the intersection of quantitative psychology and machine learning, an emerging field known as Psychometric AI. Pinpoint's unique psychometrics platform brings personality-driven predictive power to a range of performance marketing and risk management applications.
Pinpoint is backed by Jazz Venture Partners and the Stanford Start-X Fund. For more information, please visit www.pinpoint.ai or reach-out to info@pinpoint.ai.