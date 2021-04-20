JOHNSTON, Iowa, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For 95 years, Pioneer has been driving the agriculture industry forward. What started as an idea for hybrid corn in 1926 has blossomed into a world-recognized brand, owned by Corteva Agriscience, the global pure-play agriculture company known for bringing unparalleled innovation to farmers.
Pioneer was one of the first seed companies to deliver advanced hybrid genetics, and as a global seed brand of Corteva Agriscience, Pioneer continues to be one of the most successful and recognizable brands in the industry.
"Pioneer® brand products and services provide farmers with the most innovative solutions on the market so that they can maximize their yield and grow the crops we need to feed a growing world," said Jim Collins, Chief Executive Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "For 95 years, we have advocated for farmers, invested in communities and promoted sustainable farming solutions. We will continue to do so for many years to come."
Pioneer originated in the Midwestern United States but now operates on a global scale. Through advancements in genetics, traits and seed treatments, Pioneer continues to provide breakthrough agronomic solutions for farmers.
"We say Pioneer is Made to Grow™ because it continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of famers," said Tim Glenn, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "Corteva Agriscience is committed to serving customers in the way they want to be served. Our Pioneer teams around the world are focused on supporting farmers with the unmatched knowledge and expertise they need to succeed."
For nearly a century, Pioneer's focus on continuous innovation for the benefit of customers has resulted in increased productivity, more sustainable practices, and the introduction of agricultural improvements in areas previously thought to be out of reach. With an unparalleled selection of seed products, and a history of proven performance, the Pioneer brand has solidified itself as one of the most successful and recognizable, brands in agriculture.
Join the online celebration with the hashtag #BestIsYet and share your favorite Pioneer memories and experiences.
About Pioneer
Pioneer, the flagship seed brand of Corteva Agriscience, is the world's leading developer and supplier of advanced plant genetics, providing high-quality seeds to farmers in more than 90 countries. The agronomic support and services from Pioneer to help increase farmer productivity and profitability and strive to develop sustainable agricultural systems for people everywhere.
About Corteva Agriscience
Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.
