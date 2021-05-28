BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel Shouhed, M.D. is one of the top robotic general surgeons in the country, with extensive experience in this advanced field. He is pleased to announce the launch of his practice and brand-new website. When it comes to gastrointestinal, metabolic and bariatric surgical expertise, Dr. Daniel Shouhed is a renowned expert. Whether patients need hiatal hernia repair, spleen surgery, weight loss surgery or a colectomy, Dr. Shouhed is able to use advanced robotic techniques to improve the accuracy of these procedures. Many of the procedures Dr. Shouhed offers can be performed using laparoscopic, minimally-invasive methods that can reduce the risk and recovery time for the patient. Some of the procedures Dr. Shouhed specializes in include gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, hernia repair, spleen and gallbladder surgery, colon and small intestine disorders, appendix removal and GI cancer surgery.
Dr. Shouhed's practice was established to give patients access to the most advanced treatment and surgical options for a wide variety of abdominal conditions. He has performed robotic and minimally-invasive surgery at volumes that are among the highest in the country, training many of his colleagues in these complex techniques. His user-friendly website http://www.drdannyshouhed.com features an appealing layout that is tailored for the needs of both current and potential patients, keeping patients fully educated on the treatment options available at his cutting-edge practice.
"Providing my patients with the best possible outcomes is always my objective," says Dr. Daniel Shouhed
More about Dr. Daniel Shouhed:
Dr. Shouhed graduated from UCSD School of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at Cedars Sinai, where he developed his passion for minimally invasive surgery of the gastrointestinal tract. He then went on to complete fellowship training in metabolic (bariatric), endocrine and minimally invasive surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Shouhed was immediately recruited back to join the division of Minimally Invasive GI Surgery at Cedars Sinai Hospital. He is the associate director of the Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery Fellowship Program as well as the co-director of the Multi-Disciplinary Adrenal Program at Cedars Sinai and has also been appointed the director of the Robotic Catalyst program. Dr. Daniel Shouhed is a nationally renowned mentor and educator, traveling across the country to train other attending surgeons and students in robotic surgery. Dr. Shouhed has published over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles and chapters, including multiple articles in the Journal of JAMA Surgery, JACS and other reputable journals. He has presented his work and been invited to speak at numerous national and international conferences and meetings.
Dr. Shouhed has two practice locations in the Los Angeles area, at 2121 Santa Monica Blvd in Santa Monica, CA (310)904-6647 and 250 N. Robertson Blvd #106 in Beverly Hills, CA (310)980- 5834. For more information, please call or visit http://www.drdannyshouhed.com.
