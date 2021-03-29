SEATTLE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetMotion, a provider of security solutions for the world's growing mobile and distributed workforces, is today celebrating its 20th anniversary with a renewed commitment to improving the lives of remote and agile workers everywhere. Since its inception in 2001, Seattle-based NetMotion has been at the forefront of what is now known as the secure access industry, empowering organizations through technology to help workers outside of the corporate walls stay productive, secure and connected, wherever they are and on whatever network they are using. Today, well over one million workers and 3,000 plus organizations across more than 50 countries rely on NetMotion's enterprise VPN, zero trust network access (ZTNA or SDP) and experience monitoring solutions.
Twenty years ago, when Wi-Fi was in its infancy and cellular networks were far slower than they are today, NetMotion entered the mobility market with a vision for how to better support the dynamic remote access needs of increasingly connected organizations. Fast forward to today and NetMotion boasts an annual customer retention rate that exceeds the global industry average by more than 50%, maintains a top one percent Net Promoter Score of 91, and enjoys longstanding partnerships with many major international transport and logistics companies, 85% of all U.S. first responder agencies and a rapidly-growing number of knowledge worker firms.
Other key milestones include:
- In 2004, NetMotion launched the industry's first-ever built-for-mobile VPN
- By 2011, NetMotion was ranked in Deloitte's nationwide Technology Fast 500, highlighting the company as one of the most disruptive companies in the tech industry.
- In 2014, the company opened its European headquarters in the UK.
- In 2016, NetMotion's Tokyo office opened to cater to the Japanese market.
- That same year, NetMotion was acquired by Carlyle Group to support further development of next-generation mobile performance management solutions with global scale.
- In 2018 NetMotion expanded further into the APAC region with an office in Australia.
"NetMotion's success over the past 20 years has been built on our team's obsession to innovate, adapt and modernize our solutions to meet the growing connectivity and security challenges faced by organizations everywhere," said Christopher Kenessey, CEO and President of NetMotion. "When I first joined NetMotion five years ago, I knew I would be entering a company with a strong culture and technical pedigree. But what I found was so much more. I'm so grateful to our employees for their absolute commitment to excellence and world-class customer service, and so incredibly honored to work alongside this talented and driven team on a daily basis."
NETMOTION NOW AND IN THE FUTURE
The mobile workforce began to expand even before the pandemic prompted unprecedented remote work. To meet the demands of organizations increasingly employing a hybrid workforce, NetMotion is continuing to pioneer solutions that ensure secure and optimized network connectivity experiences. Last year, NetMotion publicly launched its software-defined perimeter (SDP) solution to support zero trust network access (ZTNA). Then, in November 2020, NetMotion announced updates to its digital experience monitoring solution amid research that showed half of IT departments in the United States and United Kingdom are considering investments in the technology. And in December, NetMotion unveiled its SASE platform as a cloud offering available globally via Microsoft Azure.
NetMotion will also continue to prioritize international expansion in the years to come, reinforcing its global footprint in strongholds such as Australia, Germany and the United Kingdom, while continuing to deepen its roots in Asia-Pacific and Africa. The company will continue to invest heavily in supporting industries increasingly moving to a hybrid working environment, including legal, government, healthcare and finance, among others.
To learn more about NetMotion, visit netmotionsoftware.com and follow the brand on social media @NetMotion.
About NetMotion Software
NetMotion provides security solutions for millions of devices deployed around the world, including 7 of the 10 largest airlines, 85% of US public safety agencies, and a variety of other major organizations ranging from utilities and healthcare to logistics and legal sectors. Customers choose the NetMotion platform for its powerful software-defined perimeter (SDP / ZTNA), experience monitoring and mobile-first enterprise VPN functionality. These solutions stand out for their ability to actively improve the employee experience, validated by a satisfaction rating of 97% and an NPS of 91. NetMotion is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Victoria, Chicago, London, Tokyo, Sydney and Frankfurt.
Media Contact
Chris Shattuck, ARPR on behalf of NetMotion, 8553008209, chris@arpr.com
SOURCE NetMotion