NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipedrive, the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view, today announced that it has been named the "Easiest to Use" CRM solution by The Blueprint, a Motley Fool company that helps business professionals make better decisions by offering unbiased, objective, and trustworthy technology advice and reviews.
The Blueprint cites Pipedrive's seamless user experience, breadth of tools, and pricing structure in its decision to designate the company with the award. The review states, "Pipedrive is economically priced, ridiculously easy to use, and is made by sales experts, for sales experts. Just about any small business owner who generates leads, closes deals, or sells services could make wise utilization of Pipedrive. If your website generates leads or sells products, then Pipedrive offers a generous collection of smart marketing and CRM tools that are reasonably priced."
Craig Borowski, Managing Editor of The Blueprint, said that out of a handful of different awards they give to the most highly rated software solutions, the 'Easiest to Use' award is in many ways the most significant. "Ease of use is routinely cited by small- and mid-sized businesses as the number one factor they look for when comparing and deciding on software purchases. Following in at a close second is overall cost. With a robust free trial option, multiple generously priced subscription tiers and a streamlined and intuitive UI, Pipedrive combines both in one very attractive, polished package."
Said Timo Rein, CEO of Pipedrive, "We are humbled by being acknowledged as the 'Easiest to Use' CRM solution. We always seek to improve in providing a solution to salespeople that is useful and simple at the same time. A key to assuring that is always listening to customers. Our goal is to help people be inevitably successful in sales as we aim to help companies through thick and thin, and withstand any dynamic in the economic environment."
The Blueprint evaluated nearly 700 CRM solutions for the award. They narrowed that down first by selecting only those that contain the right mix of CRM applications, then focusing on CRM solutions that really make sense for SMBs. Next, solutions were filtered by budget-friendly pricing structures, giving preference to those that also offer fully functional free trial options. Finally, the shortlist was presented to reviewer Tom Rayner, who has 15 years of firsthand experience using and recommending CRM tools and applications.
About Pipedrive
Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 90,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is the top-rated CRM and has offices in Dublin; Lisbon; London; New York; Prague; Riga, Latvia; Tampa/St. Pete; and Tallinn and Tartu, Estonia. Learn more at Pipedrive.com.