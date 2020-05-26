NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales CRM Pipedrive has entered a partnership with the project 'Ambitious Africa', which aims to empower collaborative projects in the fields of education, entrepreneurship, and entertainment between Africa and the Nordics. This continent-wide program, run largely as a grassroots youth initiative but also supported by the Finnish Government and the European Commission, takes Pipedrive CRM to each country in Africa, where the company plans to significantly expand its business in the coming years.
Arho Anttila, Pipedrive's General Manager for Africa and Asia, confirms that Pipedrive has expansion plans in the African market as the continent has shown steady and rapid growth in the past years with a vastly developing SMB sector and improving living standards. "Thanks to 'Ambitious Africa' we can build our network and learn more about the specifics of sales in each of these African countries while enabling this great continent to reach its full potential."
On May 26, Ambitious Africa held its first Global Matchmaking Summit which brought together more than one thousand Nordic and African entrepreneurs, students, and policymakers. "Pipedrive is extremely excited to partner with such a unique large-scale initiative, which aims to empower the transformation of African countries by creating contacts, collaborations, and fostering entrepreneurial mindset among the youth in two continents," says Anttila. As part of the partnership, teams of 54 African countries participating in the program use Pipedrive CRM for managing their projects and contacts.
For Pipedrive, South Africa has for years been among its top 20 markets globally but the company also sees several other African countries with huge CRM adoption potential, starting with Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya. "Most sales professionals in Africa are still not benefitting from CRMs that could significantly increase their effectiveness, help them to sell better, and significantly expand their business. It is time to change that and let local professionals take advantage of our CRM's generous suite of smart marketing and sales management tools that are reasonably priced and easy to use."
About Pipedrive Inc.
Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 90,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive, the top-rated CRM, is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Lisbon, Prague, Riga, Dublin, Tallinn, Tartu, and St. Petersburg, Florida. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.
About Ambitious Africa
Ambitious Africa was founded in 2020 with a goal to initiate and support Nordic and African youth-led large-scale grassroots projects with social impact in Africa. It is an umbrella organization of 15 entrepreneurship societies from the Nordics and young change-makers and organizations across Africa. Within a few months, the initiative has started operations in 14 African countries with plans to spread to all 54 African nations. The organization provides stakeholders with a platform to make relevant connections to develop projects in a specific country, supports scaling of successful initiatives across Africa, and offers consulting and impactful internships to Nordic students. Ambitious Africa has been supported by Peter Vesterbacka, angel investor and founder of Slush, the world's leading startup and tech event.