LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner today announced that it has embedded content from its highly-rated online magazine Sales POP! directly into its CRM. Now for the first time, Pipeliner CRM users can have the latest or the most relevant content from global thought leaders available to them directly while they work in the application. This is a unique feature that no other CRM on the market has and underlines Pipeliner's commitment not just to deliver the world's best CRM but also to help educate and professionalize sales.
Launched in early 2017 Sales POP! Has attracted over 1000 global thought leaders as contributors and publishes original content on a daily basis. This content includes blog posts, video, and audio podcasts, panel discussions, online events such as the recent "Getting Ready for Recovery" live event that has attracted over 14,000 views worldwide. No other CRM vendor has the breadth and depth of content that Pipeliner can deliver to its customers. The new Sales POP! widget is embedded into the Pipeliner CRM application providing up to the minute, value-added, and original content to users at the point of greatest impact.
"At Pipeliner we have always had a broader mission beyond just delivering the best CRM software on the market. We also believe that salespeople have a critical role in developing peaceful and prosperous societies across the world through trade. To help them become even more professional and knowledgeable is why we launched Sales POP! 3 years ago." said Nikolaus Kimla, founder and CEO of Pipeliner "Now salespeople and all users of Pipeliner CRM can have the best in sales and other business-related content delivered in real-time to them as they work in the application. For instance, if a salesperson working on leads in the system, then some advice from a prospecting video or blog post might be just what they need in order to succeed."
With new content being added every day, Sales POP! already boasts over 2000 blog posts, 560 video interviews, panel discussions, and event replays, 390 audio podcasts, and nearly 100 eBooks. This has established it as the unrivaled source of original content for sales and sales-related professionals and why Sales POP! continues to attract top thought leaders who want to get their message out using this unique platform.
