NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PIRS Capital, a leading fintech alternative lender, has announced that it ranked No.65 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list and No. 45 on Crain's New York Fast 50 list. This is not only a celebration of growth for PIRS Capital, but an acknowledgement of how important it is for them to do their part in helping the small business community succeed today.
A year into the pandemic, small businesses are on the road to recovery, but the path has not been an easy or predictable one. In order to survive, businesses have had to evolve and adapt to changing situations to survive. PIRS Capital has embraced this change with open arms and is supporting their customers now more than ever before.
"We have no illusions about what it takes to run a small business right now…many are hanging on by a thread and they need a financial partner they can rely on," said Chief Operating Officer at PIRS Capital, Andrew Mallinger. "Our economic recovery depends on the success and vibrancy of small businesses and that's why we are doing our part to give back to the community that has given us so much" added Mallinger.
PIRS Capital's customer-centric mindset has been ingrained in their company culture and DNA since being founded in 2012 and has led to their ongoing success. When small business went into crisis, the company quickly recognized their customer's desires and ramped up its total service and support experience to meet their unique needs. "We strongly believe in keeping all of our operations and processes customer service and purpose-driven" said Faisal Khan, Director of Marketing at PIRS Capital. "Whether it's introducing a new product or upgrading our technology, the small business owner is always at the fore-front of our decision making" added Khan.
The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list and Crain's New York Fast 50 list have shown stunning growth across all industries in the New York City area. Between both lists, PIRS Capital ranks as one of the few direct lenders among well-known names such as WeWork, Peloton, Payoneer, Live Wireless and more. "This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay" added Omelianuk.
After closing out a profitable 2020, PIRS Capital's new accolades validate their customer focused approach is setting them apart from other lenders in the industry. "The year has only begun, and we're excited to help the small business industry reach new heights and achieve new success as we transition into a new normal" said Mallinger.
About PIRS Capital
PIRS Capital launched in 2012 with one objective in mind: to ensure client success when funding small businesses across the nation. Since then, PIRS has always strived to differentiate themselves for their customers and partners by making intelligent, personalized, tech-enabled business decisions that ensure mutual success. Learn more at https://pirscapital.com
