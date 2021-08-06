AUBURN, Mass., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motion control, piezo tech and nanopositioning systems expert PI (Physik Instrumente) has opened a new Tech Center in Silicon Valley as its most recent expansion in the US, to better support and meet the needs of new and existing customers.
The Tech Center houses the "It's Possible" Lab as a secure environment to collaborate with customers on new innovations, as well as permanent product demos and conference and training space!
"Providing localized technical expertise in one of the most innovative regions in the world will further our collaborations with thought leaders in Photonics, Industrial Automation, Life Sciences, and Semiconductor markets, not to mention the numerous research institutions that know PI very well" said Dave Rego, President of PI Americas. "Our new Tech Center facility is a welcome addition enabling our current and future customers to push the boundaries of Nanopositioning, Performance Automation, and Piezo Technology within their cutting-edge applications. To say we are excited, is an understatement."
The Silicon Valley Tech Center joins PI's existing sales and applications office in the Los Angeles area, while the Americas headquarters is outside of Boston, MA, with additional engineering and manufacturing facilities in Hopkinton, MA and Nashua, NH. The Tech Center is located at 48389 Fremont Boulevard, Suite 108 in Fremont and can be reached at 408-533-0973, and info@pi-usa.us.
PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of proven motion technologies and methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application from sensors and piezo transducers to microscope nano-focus units, fast photonics alignment systems to multi-axis automation sub-systems.
About PI
PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation systems including air bearings, hexapods and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1300 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.
