HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrikeTru, a leader in cloud-based product data management solutions, today announced that Pitbull Audio, San Diego's fastest growing music retailer, has chosen StrikeTru, as the data services & Akeneo PIM implementation partner to elevate Pitbull Audio's product data management capabilities and support their digital initiatives for 2022.
"Until now, we have relied on spreadsheets and Magento Commerce (Adobe Commerce) to manage our product data manually which was affecting every aspect of our retail business. We source data from hundreds of vendors every day. An ever-expanding catalog without a tool to centrally manage and syndicate it meant poor product discoverability and searchability online and challenged the ability to scale our product assortment." said Eric Green, CTO, at Pitbull Audio. "The entire ecommerce market is transforming and with it, the scope of challenges. By implementing Akeneo PIM and partnering with StrikeTru, our goal is to strengthen our retail performance, deliver better product content to our customers, increase overall productivity and growth, and become highly reactive to market trends."
StrikeTru is best known for their proven expertise in unpacking complex data structures and bringing together several best-in-class solutions to ensure sustainable transformation for fast-growing companies.
The proposed solution from StrikeTru will include:
- Taxonomy development, Product classification, and SKU build data services
- Akeneo PIM Growth Edition setup and implementation to manage product data
- Vendor Portal, Data Automations, and PIM to ecommerce Integrations
"Pitbull Audio, a music and professional audio company, carries over 40,000 products from 600 different manufacturers. Rapid growth and expansion gave the company a need for a scalable and sustainable PIM tool to mature their product data and dominance in the ecommerce space. Based on their goals and needs, our solution partner StrikeTru recommended Akeneo to support Pitbull Audio's expansion plans." said Scott Rogers, Vice President Global Channel and Alliances at Akeneo.
"We are excited to partner with Pitbull Audio, to give them expanded control & automation capabilities by remodeling their data. Making product data management easier for organizations of all sizes and industries is among our top priorities." said Vik Gundoju, Partner at StrikeTru. "By working together with Akeneo, we will support Pitbull Audio to drive digital transformation & boost their ecommerce strategy instantly." added Vik.
About Akeneo
Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) helping businesses with products to unlock growth opportunities by delivering a consistent and compelling product experience across all channels, including ecommerce, mobile, print, points of sale and beyond. With its open platform, leading PIM, add-ons, connectors and marketplace, Akeneo PXM Studio dramatically improves product data quality and accuracy, simplifies catalog management, and accelerates the sharing of product information across channels and locales. Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors and retailers, including Staples Canada, Fossil, Air Liquide and Myer, trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, visit https://www.akeneo.com
About StrikeTru
StrikeTru is a digital services firm helping small and mid-sized companies grow ecommerce sales. From PIM/MDM/DAM/ecommerce consulting and implementations, to product data acquisition and syndication services, to cloud based data connector solutions - StrikeTru is a one-stop-shop for powerful and affordable solutions for a range of industries. For more information, visit https://www.striketru.com and follow us @StrikeTru on Twitter & LinkedIn.
