SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- *Aragon Research named PitchHub a Hot Vendor in Sales Enablement for 2020. The two-year-old startup provides Software as a Service (SaaS) and consulting services that simplify the video creation process. Businesses and independent agents, now more than ever, need to enable on-demand videos for social media and online marketing campaigns. Their product makes it easy for non-technical and busy professionals such as real estate, mortgage brokers, large and small business owners to quickly leverage the PitchHub software as they take that first step to shoot a video or get serious to have their videos look more professional. "Making life with video easier was something our initial users would post on social media when they gave credit to PitchHub, so we just ran with that tagline," say Andrew Devlin CEO and Co-Founder. PitchHub provides the initial setup, consulting services, editing and the video platform in a subscription or video package-based model.
Advancing Real Estate with video – even during SIP (Shelter in Place)
Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., continues to lead the way in real estate--even during SIP--by leveraging video with PitchHub. John Thompson President & COO of Intero explains, "Andrew and the team at PitchHub have been working with several Intero branches around Northern California. We are using PitchHub's service and software platform to help our busy agents get online with video for websites and social media engagement while abiding by the rules of SIP in our area. Their services and platform are proving to be invaluable. We use PitchHub for several different use cases such as recruiting videos, listings videos, market updates and customer testimonials."
Expanding with award-winning Homebot
Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders and real estate agents by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect while positioning the lender or agent as the go-to expert. Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot, "At Homebot, we believe video is key in creating client-for-life relationships. PitchHub has proven themselves quickly in the market, and it was a resounding YES to add them to the selective list of best-in-class video companies we partner with. We're excited to leverage the PitchHub platform with Homebot to further enhance the video experience for our customers — now and into the future."
