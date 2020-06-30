SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivo announced today that it has partnered with GIPHY, the first and largest GIF search engine. Pivo is a rising startup with a lineup of interactive smart pods and AI-driven applications. Users can now capture content anytime and anywhere using the perfectly portable Pivo Pod and their smartphone.
With more people socializing and working remotely, visual communication has taken a forefront position more than ever. People have become resourceful as they seek better ways to create and share content while maintaining social distancing. With Pivo's Smart Capture Modes and motion tracking features, users can make and share videos, photos, GIFs, and livestream by themselves with only the assistance of a genius little pod. Together with GIPHY, Pivo hopes that its users can take advantage of the partnership to improve visual communication and express themselves more creatively.
Pivo will integrate GIPHY's SDK to provide its users with more ways to step up their communication and freshen up their social feeds. With the integration, consumers can produce fun pictures and videos with Pivo's 9 Quick Create Modes and then enhance them with GIPHY stickers and GIFs. Pivo will also offer outrageously entertaining branded stickers and GIFs for its users as an official content partner on GIPHY's platform.
"Pivo's technology is such a smart and effective way for people to express their personalities," said Lydia Getachew, Director of Business Development at GIPHY. "We are excited to see GIPHY's Stickers and GIFs be a part of this experience and hope it encourages users to find even more creativity in everyday visual communication."
Currently, Pivo has a diverse community of global partners, where many companies are embedding the Pivo SDK with their applications. Pivo looks forward to future collaborations and partnerships that will bring more innovative and unique ways for its users to get creative.
About Pivo
Pivo's mission is to unlock the full creative potential of all smartphone users. Its smart interactive pod acts as a personal cameraman, so there is no need to bribe friends to take pictures. Users can also make unique, pro-like content without advanced editing skills or software. Sold in over 120 countries with an open SDK, the Pivo community has reached over 100 different use cases of nonstop creative fun.
