NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a national health IT consulting leader and the 2020 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm, is expanding its virtual care services to meet the exponential growth in virtual care services fueled by the pandemic and rapidly changing consumer demands.
Recent data shows Americans expect more healthcare services will be delivered in the home and most importantly, will be delivered virtually using a host of mobile devices and communication tools. The trend will pressure healthcare providers to integrate virtual care into their care delivery offerings.
"From urban or rural areas, hospitals, health systems and physician providers, everyone is expanding telehealth and virtual care services, requiring them to integrate telehealth with EHRs, deploy unified patient communications and enhance cybersecurity," said Laura Kreofsky, Pivot Point Consulting's VP for Advisory and Virtual Care. "Our team brings expertise in all facets of strategy, product selection, integration, regulatory and compliance and patient experience enabling us to offer a broad spectrum of services and support and provide maximum end-to-end client value."
"Laura and the Pivot Point Consulting team are a dynamic group that balance the strategic, technical and cultural aspects of innovation, delivering consistently high-value results," added Mark Simon, SVP and CIO Benefis, Great Falls, Montana.
Pivot Point Consulting's virtual care services include:
- Telehealth and unified patient communication selection and implementation
- EHR, patient portal and 3rd party application integration
- Advisory and audit for telehealth revenue cycle
- Patient experience planning and execution
- Mobile apps development
- Analytics-driven virtual care business process improvement
- Patient portals and telehealth help desk for patients and providers
Pivot Point Consulting's virtual care practice will augment market-leading healthcare IT services by providing expert advisory, implementation and optimization services to facilitate the development and enhancement of clients' telehealth and virtual health solutions.
Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology through our Advisory, Enterprise Application Support, EHR, ERP, Data Analytics and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers and life sciences organizations.
Pivot Point Consulting has earned multiple industry and workplace quality awards, including Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020), Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017), #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016), Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work (2020).
Practices: Epic®, Community Connect®, Cerner®, Siemens®, Allscripts®, MEDITECH®, McKesson®, Centricity®, eClinicalWorks®, NextGen® CPSI®, MEDHOST®, athenahealth®, Greenway®, Workday®, Lawson/Infor®, Peoplesoft®, SAP®, Kronos® and Facets®.
