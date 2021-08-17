SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pivotal Battery Corp. ("Pivotal"), a Delaware company committed to developing and manufacturing cost effective, advanced lead acid batteries, today announced the completion of its first set of second generation ("Gen-2") batteries. The batteries are made with the support of Pivotal's development partners and presently undergoing testing. "The initial test results for our Gen-2 batteries are very positive," stated Mo Zeidan, Pivotal's CTO and co-inventor of the biplate. "These Gen-2 batteries include our most advanced bipolar electrode ("biplate") and brings new advances in material science to the lead acid battery industry using Integral Technologies, Inc's ("ITKG") proprietary conductive plastic ElectriPlast."
The Company also announced the issuance of two patents for its bipolar battery: U.S. Patent No. 10,804,540 issued on October 13, 2020, and U.S. Patent No. 10,985,379 issued on April 20, 2021. The two patents are the first issued for the Company's bipolar battery technology and are important steps as the Company progresses to complete a low cost solution in support of the global transition to electrification.
"The Gen-2 batteries demonstrate the viability of our technology," stated James Eagan, Pivotal's Executive Chairman. "We want to thank our seed investors and development partners for their support as we continue our growth." Pivotal is targeting applications that demand greater energy storage with a smaller and lighter "package" than conventional lead acid batteries at a competitive price point. The Company is also dedicated to using materials in its batteries that are fully recyclable.
About Pivotal Battery Corp.
Pivotal's patented bipolar plate design and manufacturing processes enables the production of low cost bipolar batteries at large volumes to support the fast growing, global demand for battery power. Pivotal is targeting a variety of markets, including: automotive, personal transportation, logistics equipment, military, telecom, utilities, marine, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS). To learn more, visit: http://www.pivotalbattery.com.
Contact:
Pivotal Battery Corp. Inquiries:
Tel: 360-835-7992
Eric Daboling, Director of Operations
(e) eric.pivotalbattery@gmail.com
Media Contact
Corporate Communications, Pivotal Battery Corp., +1 360-835-7992, info@pivotalbattery.com
SOURCE Pivotal Battery Corp.