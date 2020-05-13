PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, has received accreditation from the Media Rating Council (MRC) for sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) detection and filtration for display and video advertising across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and over-the-top (OTT) / connected TV (CTV) environments.
Pixalate's latest MRC accreditation includes SIVT detection and filtration for OTT/CTV display advertising, as well as continued accreditation for SIVT video and display detection across desktop, mobile (web & in-app), and OTT/CTV.
Pixalate's new MRC accreditation also includes select server-side-ad-insertion (SSAI) measurement metrics across desktop, mobile web, mobile app, and OTT/CTV.
Pixalate achieves new MRC Accreditation for OTT/CTV Metrics
Pixalate has earned MRC accreditation across several new OTT/CTV measurement areas, including:
- OTT/CTV Display Tracked Ads/Impressions
- OTT/CTV Display SIVT Detection & Filtration
- SSAI Measurement Metrics (Web, Mobile App, OTT/CTV), as denoted below:
MRC Accredited SSAI Measurement Metrics
- Gross SSAI Tracked Ads
- SSAI Tracked Ads
- Net SSAI Tracked Ads
- Gross SSAI Tracked Ads %
- SSAI Tracked Ads %
- Net SSAI Tracked Ads %
- Gross SSAI Transparent Tracked Ads
- SSAI Transparent Tracked Ads
- Net SSAI Transparent Tracked Ads
- Gross SSAI Transparent Tracked Ads %
- SSAI Transparent Tracked Ads %
- Net SSAI Transparent Tracked Ad
Learn more about Pixalate's MRC accreditations in Connected TV/OTT.
Pixalate now maintains MRC accreditation across the following measurement areas
OTT/CTV
- Video Impressions
- Video SIVT Detection & Filtration
- Display Tracked Ads/Impressions (New)
- Display SIVT Detection & Filtration (New)
- SSAI Measurement Metrics (New)
Mobile App
- Display Tracked Ads/Impressions
- Display Viewability
- Display SIVT Detection & Filtration
- Video Impressions
- Video SIVT Detection & Filtration
- SSAI Measurement Metrics (New)
Mobile Web
- Display Tracked Ads/Impressions
- Display Viewability
- Display SIVT Detection & Filtration
- Video Impressions
- Video SIVT Detection & Filtration
- SSAI Measurement Metrics (New)
Desktop
- Display Tracked Ads/Impressions
- Display Viewability
- Display SIVT Detection & Filtration
- Video Impressions
- Video SIVT Detection & Filtration
- SSAI Measurement Metrics (New)
According to eMarketer, people in the U.S. spend nearly 10 hours per day consuming media across mobile, desktop, and TV. Advertisers are required to keep up with these consumers across all devices, but fraudsters have grown adept at executing cross-platform schemes. As revealed in Pixalate's "DiCaprio" discovery, ad fraud schemes are no longer confined to a single point of attack, and these costly scams are a risk to advertisers across all devices.
"Pixalate's MRC accreditation once again speaks to its role as an industry leader in helping marketers to protect their ad investments," stated George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. "In addition to Pixalate's capabilities to detect and filter invalid traffic, inclusive of SIVT, spanning across digital platforms, Pixalate also is to be applauded for achieving MRC-accredited status for a range of new SSAI Tracked Ads metrics."
"Digital silos have broken, and advertisers are faced with the significant challenge of protecting investments across desktop, mobile, and OTT environments," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. "We are thrilled to build upon our cross-platform MRC accreditations to guard advertisers across all environments."
