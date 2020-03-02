PALO ALTO, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, today announced the release of its 2019 App-ads.txt and Ads.txt Trends Report. The report updates programmatic buyers and sellers on the latest trends around the IAB Tech Lab's initiatives.
Key Findings: 5,550% growth in app-ads.txt adoption in 2019
- App-ads.txt's explosive growth: 5,550% rise in app-ads.txt adoption in 2019; over 182,000 apps now have app-ads.txt
- Ad fraud (IVT) impact: Apps with app-ads.txt had 13% less invalid traffic (IVT), but domains with ads.txt had more IVT (17%) compared to those without
- iOS has faster adoption for programmatic buyers: 73% of the top 1,000 iOS apps in terms of programmatic ad volume have app-ads.txt, compared to 53% of the top 1,000 Android apps; programmatic ad volume as measured by Pixalate
- Ads.txt adoption doubles YoY: The desktop ads.txt program is still growing, with over 1.2 million domains now having ads.txt files
- Top SSPs: Google and Rubicon Project rank high across the board on both app-ads.txt and ads.txt files
What's inside the report
Pixalate's 2019 App-ads.txt and Ads.txt Trends Report includes:
- Latest adoption trends for app-ads.txt and ads.txt
- App-ads.txt adoption comparison for iOS vs. Android
- Ad fraud (IVT) impact for both app-ads.txt and ads.txt
- Adoption rates for the most popular apps & domains
- Top SSPs for Android, iOS, and desktop (broken down as 'reseller' and 'direct')
"It's encouraging to see ads.txt adoption reach critical mass, unlocking new scale and eliminating the risk of buyers going through unauthorized channels," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. "With the right checks and balances, brands can avoid buying misrepresented inventory in the programmatic supply chain."
Download a free copy of the 2019 App-ads.txt and Ads.txt Trends Report today.
ABOUT PIXALATE
Pixalate, a global ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform, works with brands and platforms to prevent invalid traffic and improve ad inventory quality. We offer the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT/CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT/CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the 2019 App-ads.txt and Ads.txt Trends Report, reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any proprietary data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees.
