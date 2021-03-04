TEL AVIV, Israel and BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pixellot, the world's leading provider of AI-Automated™ sports production solutions, officially launched today the Pixellot Air, a new automated recording and video analysis camera which was specifically designed to serve the needs and financial capabilities of the grassroots and academies' market.
Pixellot Air is a portable, lightweight device with a dual-camera array and direct cloud uploading functionality. It can be easily set up at any pitch or court and has the ability to record over 12 hours of play. Air's remote, automated functionality removes the need for a camera operator, electricity, or internet connection!
After a game or practice, the automatically produced video will be available for coding, tagging, and annotating on a Pixellot's coaching platform. Thanks to its seamless integration with VidSwap, coaches can enjoy in-depth analytics and full game video breakdowns to gain a competitive edge. There is no need for additional third-party analysis or coding platforms.
"AIR will bring a revolution to grassroots sports and academies. Imagine, an affordable, portable, easy-to-use device that will not only produce a game or practice automatically, it will also provide all the highlights, statistics, and breakdowns of each play," said Pixellot CEO Alon Werber. "Now, any coach can review data, heat maps, and share video clips, just like professional teams. In addition, players and fans will also be able to view games and create and share highlights."
Pixellot Air uses Pixellot's award-winning, patented AI-automated technology that is in use at more than 15,000 fields and venues around the world. The coaching features of the system were developed with the guidance of FC Barcelona in partnership with the Barca Innovation Hub, as presented during World Football Summit Live in late November of last year.
"Each season, FC Barcelona produces more than 130 terabytes of video generated by Pixellot related to the tactical and practice analysis of all of our teams, across all sports," said Imanol Eguskiza, innovation manager of the Barça Innovation Hub. "We started using the Pixellot Air with our Club Academy in Barcelona and in our grassroots teams. They provided us with some test units and we helped them develop the solution by assessing and suggesting needed functionalities for our academy teams."
About Pixellot
Pixellot pioneered the concept of automated sports production solutions as an affordable alternative to traditional video capture, production, and distribution systems for professional and semi-professional sports events. Founded in 2013, Pixellot's AI-Automated technology solutions streamline production workflow by fully automating live sports capture, production, and distribution. 15,000 Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, federations, universities, high schools, sports portals, and coaching solution providers around the globe. To date, Pixellot has produced over a million live games including 150 leagues and tournaments in 55 countries across the globe.
About Barça Innovation Hub
Barça Innovation Hub is the knowledge and innovation platform whose main mission is to transform the Club into the sports innovation center in the world. Its activity is divided into 3 fundamental pillars: scientific research, innovation in collaboration with start-ups and corporations, and the training and dissemination of knowledge. Barça Innovation Hub has created an ecosystem for fostering knowledge and innovation, thereby benefiting the club and society in general.
