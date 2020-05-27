SAN JOSE, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company has hired industry veterans Sarah Priestnall and Bruce Harris to lead TrueCut® platform initiatives in North America, specifically targeting Hollywood. Announced in 2019, Pixelworks' award-winning TrueCut platform is the industry's first solution to give filmmakers the ability to creatively fine-tune motion appearance, and to assure consistent delivery of creative intent for motion across all screens. A new, in-depth review of the Pixelworks TrueCut Motion Grading tool can be found here.
Priestnall joins as the Director of Product Marketing, heading up the Burbank office and advancing the commercial rollout of Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion Grading technology. Harris joins as Creative Engineer and Artist, responsible for usability design, customer training and both technical and artistic support. Priestnall and Harris both report directly to Executive Vice President of Technology, Richard Miller, who will continue to lead strategic development of the TrueCut platform.
"We're excited to bring Sarah and Bruce onboard as we ramp our efforts in Hollywood and continue the success of our TrueCut technology around the globe," said Richard Miller, EVP of Technology, Pixelworks. "We are working with studios, streaming services, post production facilities and creatives to ensure that original intent of artists and filmmakers are displayed on screens across all sizes, from the cinema to the home and beyond."
Priestnall has been at the forefront of evangelizing new technologies for movie, television production and post production throughout her career. She was deeply involved in the development of the digital intermediate process at Cinesite, working closely with Roger Deakins ASC BSC and the Coen Brothers on O Brother Where Art Thou? As digital acquisition became the industry norm, she led Codex's worldwide marketing efforts during the time in which they became the standard for in-camera recording and storage. Priestnall is a board member of the Colorist Society International and an associate member of the ASC (American Society of Cinematographers). She wrote the chapter on Digital Post Production in the latest ASC Manual.
Harris began his career working on movie sets as a propmaker, including on major motion pictures such as Pulp Fiction and A River Runs Through It. He then transitioned into visual effects, becoming a long-standing member of the Visual Effects Society. Working all over the world, he has utilized his artistic talents as a compositor on productions such as The Aviator and Guardians of the Galaxy.
Used as a part of the creative process, TrueCut Motion Grading empowers filmmakers to deliver at a cinematically tuned high frame-rate, while filming at any frame-rate. This allows for a broader set of motion appearances than previously possible. The platform takes full advantage of today's incredible cinema and home-entertainment displays, while also ensuring a consistent motion appearance across different devices and screens that is faithful to the original artistic intent. More information on TrueCut is available at www.truecut.com.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.
Note: Pixelworks, TrueCut and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.