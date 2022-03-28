New alliance creates leading forensic accounting and security risk management solutions for the Firm's family office, real estate and hospitality clients, among others
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Brosnan Risk Consultants, the largest privately held security services company in America. In a world of increased volatility, unpredictable reputational risks and ever-increasing cyber threats, proactive and strategic risk management has become a business imperative. The alliance combines Brosnan's signature security services with the Firm's industry-leading forensic accounting resources to create comprehensive risk management solutions that are purpose-built for today's increasingly complex risk landscape.
"Risk management has become an essential business strategy and operational excellence requirement across industries," said Jonathan Moore, Partner-in-Charge of Advisory Services at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Brosnan's physical security expertise in the risk management sector is second to none and, coupled with our best-in-class forensic, litigation, restructuring and cyber services, offers compelling solutions for construction, real estate, insurance, family office, hospitality and healthcare clients, along with white collar investigations."
Brosnan's patented Smart Security Solutions anchor a comprehensive suite of security risk management solutions for public and private clients, including emergency and crisis response, security officers, executive protection, emergency response and disaster recovery, COVID-19 protection, comprehensive risk consulting, employee background screening, security software and technology, systems integration, and investigations. It's recognized in the industry for innovative technology solutions combined with a seasoned team of legal, investigative, forensic and intelligence expertise.
Through this alliance, Brosnan's solutions will be integrated into the Firm's services for clients in need of industry-leading security risk management resources. Driven by advanced technology and integrated solutions, the partnership will empower clients to take an active and strategic approach to addressing risk.
The Firm and its team of experienced forensic accountants will enhance Brosnan's financial risk management capabilities through its proven forensic accounting services. As the fastest-growing risk management firm in the nation with decades of industry leadership, Brosnan is well positioned to capitalize on PKF O'Connor Davies' smart, solutions-driven approach to identifying and solving a wide range of client challenges and risk management needs.
"In addition to having some of the best forensic accountants in the business, PKF O'Connor Davies has a strong track record and can understand and solve even the most complex challenges facing their clients," said Patrick J. Brosnan, Chief Executive Officer at Brosnan Risk Consultants. "As the world of risk management gets more complex from a financial and security perspective, this alliance is the perfect way to support all of our collective clients."
PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through a combination of organic growth, strategic acquisitions, staff development and internal promotions, coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external recruitment.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 19 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC, LLP, and expanded its footprint in the New England market.
The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India. PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2022 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
Media Contact
Kathleen O'Toole, PKF O'Connor Davies, 551-249-1730, KOToole@pkfod.com
SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies