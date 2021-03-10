NEW YORK, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, announced today that it has hired Ari Rothkopf to serve as Partner in the Firm's Health Care practice. Rothkopf, who will work out of the Firm's Cranford, NJ, office, brings over 25 years of public accounting and audit experience to one of the Firm's fastest-growing practice areas.
"Ari's successful career servicing the health care and not-for-profit sectors is rooted in an approach that always keeps clients and their business goals top of mind," said Keith Solomon, Co-Lead Partner of the Firm's Health Care Practice. "As the health care industry continues to expand and transform, Ari's expertise and alignment with our focus on solving our clients' most pressing business needs will make him a valuable addition to our team."
Rothkopf has extensive experience managing audits for a broad range of health care entities, including health systems, managed care plans, nursing homes, assisted living programs, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), diagnostic and treatment centers, and certified home health agencies. His professional expertise includes Uniform Guidance/Single audits, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) audits, cost reports, and internal control design. He has also applied his accounting and audit experience to a number of not-for-profit clients.
"Over the years, I've remained focused on providing high-touch, hands-on service that helps clients meet their strategic business goals," said Rothkopf. "As the Health Care practice's newest member, I'm excited to join a terrific team and start collaborating on strategies and solutions to meet the unique challenges faced by our clients."
Rothkopf is a frequent lecturer on technical and general financial issues affecting clients. His presentations have covered topics such as Single Audit requirements under Uniform Guidance, audits of FQHCs, certification of cost reports, accounting updates, and HUD's quality assurance review. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Touro College, and is a Certified Public Accountant in the states of New York and New Jersey. His professional affiliations include memberships in the Healthcare Financial Management Association, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the New York State Society of CPAs, where he serves as a Member of its Health Care Committee.
PKF O'Connor Davies has 14 offices in six states and continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with tactical external hires.
