NEW YORK, Jan.18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, announced today it has been named to Forbes' America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms 2022 list. The Firm was awarded for its tax and accounting services, reflecting its expertise in core practice areas and its unwavering focus on providing value and strategic guidance for clients in every engagement.
"We've seen a powerful evolution take place in the accounting space over the last several years. Clients aren't just looking for service providers, they're looking for partners who understand their business and can help manage complexity and support strategic initiatives," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Our team has always sought to provide that deeper level of service and support, and this award is a meaningful validation of all their efforts."
DGC, a Boston-based accounting and advisory firm that recently joined PKF O'Connor Davies, also earned a repeated placement on the Forbes list, recognized for both tax and accounting expertise. The recognition underscores the promise and potential of the partnership between the two groups as PKF O'Connor Davies expands its footprint in the New England region.
To develop the list, Forbes and market research company Statista surveyed CPAs, enrolled agents, tax lawyers, accountants and CFOs, asking them to provide the names of accounting and tax firms that they would recommend. Of the thousands of names considered, PKF O'Connor Davies and DGC were among the 177 firms recommended for both accounting and tax services.
PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 16 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Florida and Rhode Island and more than 1,200 professionals providing a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. PKF O'Connor Davies is led by over 135 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
