NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, is proud to announce that it has been named an official signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Pledge. CEO Action – a coalition of over 2,000 companies across 85-plus industries – is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to drive measurable action and meaningful change in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. The Firm's involvement in this effort reflects its ongoing commitment to a culture of belonging and represents tangible progress in its strategic diversity, equity and inclusion goals.
"We've always sought out ways to further strengthen our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and this coalition provides the perfect opportunity to once again underscore the vital importance of an inclusive workplace environment," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "I am proud to sign the CEO Action Pledge on behalf of our more than 1,400 employees and 150 Partners as we continue efforts to ensure all team members feel heard, validated and respected."
In joining the CEO Action coalition, the Firm and fellow signatories are committed to sharing best practices. In addition to signing the Pledge, PKF O'Connor Davies' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council will maintain its work defining and refining the Firm's DE&I strategy, as well as developing employee education resources and tools to realize a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Team members will have professional development opportunities to maintain an open dialogue and foster candid conversations on diversity and inclusion, and unconscious bias training will remain available for all team members.
"Formally signing the CEO Action Pledge is a significant declaration from our Firm's leadership and one that speaks volumes about the extent to which diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging remain foundational elements at our Firm," said Truphena Martin, Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at PKF O'Connor Davies. "While our DE&I endeavors will always be a work in progress, this bold statement conveys to our team members, clients and stakeholders that these efforts are of the utmost importance to our organization."
The CEO Action Pledge centers around four primary commitments. Signatories agree to cultivate trusting workplaces that can have complex, and sometimes difficult, conversations; implement and/or expand unconscious bias education; share best – and unsuccessful – practices; and create and share strategic inclusion and diversity plans with their respective governing bodies.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 19 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC, LLP, and expanded its footprint in the New England market.
The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India. PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
Media Contact
Kathleen O'Toole, PKF O'Connor Davies, 551-249-1730, KOToole@pkfod.com
SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies