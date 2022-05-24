2947 Cavedale Road, featured as a PLACE Portfolio home, offers modern luxury overlooking the historic Monte Rosso vineyards, Golden Gate Bridge, and San Francisco skyline.
GLEN ELLEN, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elizabeth Olcott and Associates, powered by PLACE and affiliated with Keller Williams Napa Valley, has announced a luxurious real estate opportunity at 2947 Cavedale Road in Glen Ellen. Revered for its scenic mountainside views, Mountaintop Modernism lives up to its name with sleek and organic architectural elements that mimic the surrounding scenery.
"The rarest of wine country resort properties is available for the first time in over a dozen years," said Elizabeth Olcott, listing agent and owner of Elizabeth Olcott and Associates. "This stunning modern compound situated atop a private 32-acre estate is oriented towards the spectacular views encompassing the pool, lavender fields and jaw-dropping vistas all the way to the San Francisco skyline."
Crafted by Portico West, this modernist home, built into the hillside offers a main residence of two primary suites, one of which integrates a stunning alabaster chandelier, and a one bedroom, one bathroom guest house. No detail was spared in the presentation of this property, including the concrete-pressed entry doors, created by Artisan John Lamos, that lend way to impressive interior design. With warm finishes and custom internationally-inspired pieces, Favreau Design incorporated a chic and contemporary atmosphere, including hand-blown glass chandeliers reminiscent of champagne bubbles.
Additional features of this mesmerizing property include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Teakwood kitchen and butler's pantry
- A wine room with backlit onyx wall
- Bocce court and outdoor pool table with an integrated barbecue area
- Eco-friendly solar panels, whole home water purification system
- In-floor radiant heating and Elan home automation system
- Meticulous landscaping with fragrant lavender fields courtesy of Blasen Landscape Architecture
"Of the many luxury second home estates I've represented over the past two decades, 2947 Cavedale is a truly rare opportunity to own the kind of exceptional wine country resort retreat everyone covets, but few can acquire," said Olcott.
As the founding broker consultant to the nation's largest second-home luxury property acquisition company, Elizabeth Olcott of Elizabeth Olcott & Associates, a PLACE Partner, specializes in the Napa and Sonoma Valley luxury property markets.
2947 Cavedale Road is listed at $7.9 million. For additional information and private showing requests, please contact Elizabeth Olcott at (707) 312-0819 or elizabeth@bkconapa.com.
