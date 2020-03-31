WILMINGTON, Del., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planbox, a pioneer in cloud-based, AI-powered, agile innovation management solutions, today announced its recognition by Forrester as a leader receiving the highest score in strategy and current offering categories among the 13 most significant innovation management providers evaluated in The Forrester Wave™ Innovation Management Platforms, Q1 2020.
Forrester, a leading market research company, researched, analyzed and scored providers' solutions on 22 criteria related to strategy, current offering and market presence. The report helps CIOs and innovation leaders select the solution and vendor that meet their innovation management platform and services needs, stating that, "continuous innovation to stay ahead is a modern business imperative for customer-obsessed firms." This statement rings more true and powerful than ever, especially given the recent events amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, in which Planbox customers are fighting back.
The Forrester Wave™: Innovation Management Platforms, Q1 2020 report notes that Leaders provide extended capabilities to help target, discover, incubate, plan for, and commercialize ideas. Planbox earned the highest scores possible in 12 of the 14 current offering criteria, a score which is defined as a vendor having superior platform capabilities, and the highest scores possible in five of the six strategy criteria. According to the Forrester report, "Planbox also provides some of the more advanced AI/ML capabilities we observed for idea creation and brings data-validation to idea selection, incubation, and commercialization."
The innovation management market has changed drastically over the last three years. Forrester cites Planbox as having since, "dramatically expanded its platform's value and delivery via its acquisition of BrainBank and Imaginatik, which was a leading platform in our prior version of this Wave." This year, Forrester considered the following four overarching criteria in its evaluation of vendors' current offering: support for innovation management accounting, ecosystem empowerment and expansion, emerging technologies and tracking, and solution implementation. The report also states that, "CIOs and innovation leaders should consider innovation vendors that provide platform and accelerator modules supporting solutions for all innovation phases; connections to external data sets and adaptive intelligence; innovation expansion and maturity accelerators."
The report cites Planbox as an, "experienced innovation platform software provider with strong services and consulting offerings across different stages of the innovation process. It has thousands of deep data sets and third-party application integrations to drive innovation focus and priority validation." The report further notes that Planbox offers, "a substantial amount of innovation best practice research and thought leadership content to guide client engagements with their platform and to drive out a broader portfolio of innovation efforts. Each month, it provides feedback to its clients on the maturity of their innovation programs and gives them guidance on how to improve them."
"We have all witnessed amid the coronavirus outbreak how the world can change in the blink of an eye, and companies understand that they must continuously monitor emerging trends to respond to new threats as well as to adapt and uncover new opportunities. We are dedicated to revolutionizing the way companies think about innovation management and adjusting to rapidly changing market conditions so that they are best positioned for longevity and success," said Ludwig Melik, CEO of Planbox. "The tools we provide for our clients enable them to leverage their data and the brain trust of their workforce and tap into a network of innovators around the world to improve existing offerings and identify new business opportunities."
"Planbox enabled the Royal Canadian Navy to build and sustain a multi-sectoral and permeable technology-driven Innovation program in short order," said Commander Meiz Majdoub, Naval Technical Innovation Program. "Sailors, suppliers and innovation incubators have been able to contribute to our collective objective of changing our culture. We look forward to exploring additional features and continued contributions from our enterprise."
About Planbox:
Planbox's AI-powered, cloud-based Agile Innovation Management Suite is a modular platform for full lifecycle Innovation Portfolio Management, Emerging Tech Empowerment and Ecosystem Enablement. The AI engine mines your data for insights while your community collaborates to discover, develop and capitalize on the best strategically aligned ideas within your ecosystem of employees, customers, partners, academia and startups. Planbox accelerates business outcomes by pursuing breakthrough innovations, creating a sustainable continuous improvement program, building a framework for corporate venturing and actioning on consumer insights. Planbox is the comprehensive innovation management platform trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands, including Blue Cross, Cargill, Caterpillar, Dow Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell, John Deere, Novartis, Ontario Power Generation, Sun Life Financial, Whirlpool and Verizon, with millions of internal and external users.
