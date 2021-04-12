NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earthrise, Marie's Dictionary, Counter Mapping and 5000 Miles Apart, featured on the Planet Classroom Network this month, illustrate that beyond the beauty of our individual heritage, history and language, there are universal values that tie us together as a human race. The films for youth audiences prompt all to embody these values so that life as we know it may not only be preserved, but renewed and even transformed.
Earthrise tells the story of the Apollo 8 mission, the pioneering voyage to leave Earth's atmosphere and bring back images that captured the Earth as a whole for the first time in human history. The astronauts' Earthrise photo is the main "character" in the film Earthrise. "This photograph kickstarted the environmental movement for a reason," observes Director Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee, as "It offered a visual representation of why it mattered to care about the Earth and be environmentally conscious and ecologically aware, and to see that we are all in this together."
"The togetherness of humanity all being on this rock in space transcends any differences and can provide a lot of clarity to existence," relays student Mia Karle. 5000 Miles Apart is about students in Morocco reaching out to students on the other side of the globe to learn from each other. "The one main takeaway from the movie is all forms of art are being created by youth all over the world. The technology of the internet and social media is expanding the artists' network and recognition. This encourages more people to share what they can create to help make Earth a nurturing world for all," notes musician Michael Ullegue.
The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, learning innovators and emerging technologists from all over the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience at a time when art and learning institutions everywhere are not accessible. Curators and content contributors include Global Nomads, Global Oneness, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Commffest, KIDS FIRST!, Dream a Dream Foundation, OddWorld Inhabitants, Psyon Games, Challenge 59, LXL Ideas, Alliance for Young Artists & Writers/Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, Creative Visions Foundation, Battery Dance, SIMA Classroom, Young Voices for the Planet, Bard Conservatory, Taking It Global, Materials for the Arts, Book Creator, XTalks, NFFTY, Young People's Chorus of New York City, The International Forum for the Literature and Culture of Peace, Ryan Wong Classroom, The Global Search for Education, Voice America, Addiction and Art, Rocketium and Brandartica. Young people from around the world played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.
