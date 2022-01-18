NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-based dental practice management and imaging solutions, is pleased to welcome Tim Tyrell-Smith as its first Chief Marketing Officer. In this new role at Planet DDS, Tyrell-Smith joins the company's senior leadership team and will lead the marketing team.
"Tim is a highly experienced and talented business leader with an impressive track record of growing SaaS companies through strategic marketing. With his extensive background in building brands and inspiring teams, we're confident that he will continue to drive our company's rapid growth as the leader in cloud-enabled dental solutions," said Eric Giesecke, Chief Executive Officer of Planet DDS.
"Innovative technology continues to transform the dental industry, driving positive outcomes for an increasing number of practices and their patients" said Tyrell-Smith. "I'm excited to join this company with a clear mission to increase opportunity for growth and operational efficiency on behalf of our customers."
Tyrell-Smith was most recently the CMO at Help Lightning, a provider of augmented reality-based software. He also previously led marketing teams and drove growth for software and data companies, including Digital Map Products, LightBox, and Kareo.
Tyrell-Smith brings a wealth of knowledge to Planet DDS as a dynamic marketing executive with over 30 years of experience in building brands and growing businesses across multiple industries. He has also successfully led marketing teams in six private equity-owned or VC-funded operating companies, improving margin and EBITDA through high-impact initiatives. Tyrell-Smith will report directly to Planet DDS CEO Giesecke and will focus on developing marketing strategies to align with company objectives.
Tyrell-Smith is a graduate of San Diego State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in English. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Saint Mary's College of California, where he specialized in marketing and finance. He resides in Southern California with his wife and three children. Connect with Tyrell-Smith on LinkedIn.
About Planet DDS
Planet DDS is a provider of software solutions for dental practices. The company's cloud-enabled practice management solution, Denticon, offers a rich set of capabilities, including analytics, patient communications, online patient portal, reporting, revenue cycle management, and scheduling. Planet DDS continues to lead in the dental software space following the acquisition of Apteryx Imaging, with its cloud-enabled imaging software XVWeb that delivers state-of-the-art clinical image capture, visualization, analysis, backup, and secure data sharing. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its clients and solving dentistry's most urgent challenges through a suite of solutions. To learn more about Planet DDS, visit http://www.planetdds.com/
