NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet DDS, the nation's leading provider of cloud-based dental practice management and imaging solutions, welcomes its new Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Edwards.
Shawn comes to Planet DDS with vast experience as a SaaS CFO, having led finance, accounting, and HR teams for large, private equity sponsored software companies for nearly a decade. Before joining Planet DDS, Shawn partnered with CEOs and leadership teams to accelerate growth and maximize value for diversified middle market companies specializing in software and IT. With over 15 years of private equity and M&A experience, Shawn has participated in over 10 M&A transactions, making him an invaluable addition to the leadership team at Planet DDS. He will oversee all finance, accounting and HR at Planet DDS.
"I'm thrilled to join the Planet DDS team. Planet DDS is already the clear leader in cloud-based solutions for the dental industry, and I look forward to working with the entire team to accelerate the growth trajectory of the company," said Shawn.
"Shawn's impressive background and experience working with high-growth SaaS companies make him a great fit for his new role at Planet DDS. He will be instrumental in providing financial leadership for our company. We welcome Shawn to our executive team and we look forward to his contributions in finance and M&A as we continue our rapid growth," said Eric Giesecke, Chief Executive Officer of Planet DDS.
Shawn is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce with a concentration in Accounting. Shawn resides with his family in Newport Beach, California.
ABOUT PLANET DDS
Planet DDS is a solutions company for dental practices. Through its innovative solutions, including cloud-based practice management and imaging software, Planet DDS helps clients improve the efficiency and economics of their dental practices.
Planet DDS was the first to the cloud with its top-rated practice management solution, Denticon. Its all-in-one, cloud-based Denticon software is the go-to solution for dental practices of all sizes. Denticon's robust capabilities include patient-facing features, patient communications, analytics, and revenue cycle management.
Planet DDS recently acquired Apteryx Imaging, a company with over 20-years of experience providing dental health professionals with advanced diagnostic imaging software. Planet DDS continues to lead in the cloud-software space, now also offering Apteryx XVWeb, a cloud-based imaging software that delivers state-of-the-art clinical image capture, visualization, analysis, backup, and secure data sharing to dentists and oral health specialists.
Trusted by both top DSOs and single location offices looking to scale, Planet DDS offers robust, comprehensive solutions for practices of all sizes. Planet DDS has successfully converted thousands of dental practices from legacy desktop software to the cloud.
To learn more about Planet DDS and Denticon, visit https://www.planetdds.com/.
Media Contact
David Means, Planet DDS, 800-861-5098, dmeans@planetdds.com
SOURCE Planet DDS