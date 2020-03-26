SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- planetRE, the nation's leading enterprise cloud vendor for online real estate, announced 50% off Socialite CRM-EZ limited edition subscription package, targeted for real estate companies to combat the current COVID-19 business crisis and maintain customer engagement continuity.
The new package has all the essential ingredients of a robust CRM for a real estate company to operate from a home office like contact management, lead routing, email, texting, calling, integrated web conferencing. It will allow them to stay in touch with current and future clients. All calls and conversations are logged automatically in the CRM. External leads can be imported in to the CRM via a robust Excel/CSV import feature. CRM contains easy onboarding and self training videos on many topics.
The first integration rollout planned for web conferencing is for subscribers of Citrix GoToMeeting® and Zoom® with the intent of adding other reputed vendors in calendar Q2 2020.
"Agents have always been trusted advisors and center of transactions to consumers," said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE. "Combining the financial relief and collaboration technology underneath, the new package offers unique value proposition for real estate professionals during these difficult times to work from home, retain their market foothold while this crisis rides its course."
planetRE is an Enterprise cloud software company for real estate, headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA. It delivers patented solutions on desktop and mobile apps, to generate leads, market, communicate, collaborate using embedded email, text, calling, web conferencing, e-signatures. It can track production, sales compensation and financials all under one connected seamless branded platform. More information about planetRE can be found on www.planetre.com.
planetRE, planetRE Socialite are trademarks. All other registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
