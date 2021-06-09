WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanHub®, a leading preconstruction bidding software as a service (SaaS) company for general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers, announces the opening of a new office in Lehi, Utah.
This is the first PlanHub office located outside of the state of Florida and is a pivotal part of its plans to continue to rapidly expand the PlanHub network of users nationwide. The 23,500 square foot office is located in Lehi, at the heart of Utah's renowned "Silicon Slopes" tech corridor. PlanHub decided to open the office in Utah because it is a tech-friendly environment with an abundance of educated software talent.
"We are excited about growing into our new office in Utah," said Kevin Priddy, PlanHub Founder and CEO. "It's already helped us attract top-level employees with SaaS experience and will help us better serve our users across the country."
PlanHub is the fastest-growing provider of cloud-based construction bid management software and will use this new office expansion to further support its aggressive growth strategies. The space enables PlanHub to more than double their current staff level and allows them to significantly enhance the sales, service, and support experience for new and existing customers.
"Having this office open in Utah helps us keep up with our aggressive growth and resource needs," said Cameron Darby, PlanHub Chief Growth Officer. "We're hiring top talent from the area and look forward to filling the office with great new teams to further build and support our base of construction customers."
The PlanHub Utah office is located on the fourth floor of the Traverse Ridge Center Building, 3451 N. Triumph Boulevard, Lehi, Utah 84043. The space includes offices, flexible workstations, interactive meeting rooms, and a large state-of-the-art training room. The lease was facilitated by Mitch Lundquist of Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., commercial broker for PlanHub, Inc.
PlanHub
PlanHub is a leading cloud-based preconstruction bidding platform that enables General Contractors, Subcontractors, and Suppliers to collaborate on construction projects across the US. PlanHub was created by contractors, for contractors, to simplify the construction bidding process with an easy-to-use application – a hub where a vibrant community of construction professionals can work together to efficiently tackle new projects and stay connected. http://www.planhub.com
