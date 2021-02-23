WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanHub (https://www.planhub.com), a leading pre-construction bidding marketplace for general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers, is pleased to announce that Chad Perry has joined the company as the new Vice President of Market Development. In this role, Chad is responsible for leading the development and expansion of PlanHub's marketplace through increased participation by both subcontractors and general contractors.
With over 15 years of expertise, Chad brings deep experience in growing a SaaS business and delivering world-class customer experiences. Before joining PlanHub, Chad served as the Vice President of Strategic Operations at DealerSocket, a leading global automotive technology platform. There, he led the strategic direction and execution of initiatives through multiple business units. Prior to his time as a VP, Chad led and oversaw the success of several product lines, nationwide teams, and the application of various processes as the Senior Director of Operations. Chad has his B.A. in Business Administrations and Marketing from Eastern Oregon University.
"Chad's ability to develop and execute high-impact growth strategies will help PlanHub achieve its vision of being the premier pre-construction marketplace -- where every project should begin," says Cameron Darby, CGO at PlanHub.
Chad's extensive background and business development skills will help Planhub strengthen its nationwide market presence and develop a top-tier customer experience for its users.
PlanHub
PlanHub is a top-rated cloud-based pre-construction bidding marketplace software designed around the user workflow. PlanHub users experience the following benefits: increased productivity, better deadline management, increased revenue, and better relationships with general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. Easily post projects or submit bids with anytime-anywhere collaboration for every commercial construction trade. To efficiently tackle your next project and stay connected, go to https://www.planhub.com
