WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanHub®, a leading pre-construction bidding software as a service (SaaS) company for general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers announced the appointment of Marcin Szczeblewski as its Chief Financial Officer.
With over 13 years of experience in public and private corporate finance, Marcin most recently served as Senior Director of Finance at FairWarning Technologies, where he led the company's Accounting, Financial Planning, Treasury, and Investor Relations functions, and helped support the rapid growth environment, which led to their successful sale to healthcare software leader Imprivata. He has extensive experience working with internal and external stakeholders utilizing data and systems that enabled high levels of growth for successful enterprises, including KnowBe4, the world leader in security awareness training, and HSN, Inc., the retail mega-giant. Marcin's responsibilities at PlanHub will be to develop financial systems and processes that support a high-growth environment through organic and inorganic business expansion.
"We are excited to have Marcin join the leadership team at PlanHub," said Kevin Priddy, PlanHub Co-founder and CEO. "His financial expertise and understanding of how to build great systems and strong teams will be critical as we continue our rapid growth."
Marcin is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and has served as a CFA Society Board member in the Tampa Bay area. He has received Bachelor of Science degrees in both Finance and Accounting from the University of South Florida.
PlanHub is a leading cloud-based pre-construction bidding platform that enables general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers to collaborate on construction projects across the US. PlanHub was created by contractors, for contractors, to simplify the construction bidding process with an easy-to-use application – a hub where a vibrant community of construction professionals can work together to efficiently tackle new projects and stay connected. https://planhub.com
