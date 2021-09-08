WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanHub, a leading pre-construction bidding software as a service (SaaS) company for general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers has been named on South Florida Business Journal's annual list of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Southern Florida, the Fast 50. PlanHub was included as 6th on the list under $25 million, where rank was based on two-year revenue percentage growth.
"South Florida is our home, and to be acknowledged by the South Florida Business Journal is an incredible honor and we love being part of the business community here. I'm proud of the growth that PlanHub has accomplished and I'm looking forward to continuing our growth well in the future," said CEO and founder, Kevin Priddy.
Founded in West Palm Beach in 2009 by CEO Kevin Priddy and Kyle Conlan, PlanHub was created to simplify and improve the complex and disjointed bidding process that all construction companies face. Since then, PlanHub has grown into an easy-to-use, affordable, and innovative software with hundreds of thousands of users across the country. PlanHub is a company created by contractors for contractors.
ABOUT PLANHUB
PlanHub is a leading cloud-based pre-construction bidding platform that enables General Contractors, Subcontractors, and Suppliers to collaborate on construction projects across the US. PlanHub was created by contractors, for contractors, to simplify the construction bidding process with an easy-to-use application – a hub where a vibrant community of construction professionals can work together to efficiently tackle new projects and stay connected. https://planhub.com/
Media Contact
Jay Woolley, PlanHub, 801 918 6456, jwoolley@planhub.com
SOURCE PlanHub